Deadline Alert: MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy ("Strategy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSTR) securities between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

What Happened?

On April 7, 2025, Strategy disclosed that, following its adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2023-08 (“ASU 2023-08”), which requires publicly traded companies to measure their crypto assets at fair value in their financial statements, it recognized a $5.91 billion unrealized loss on its digital assets for the first quarter 2025. The Company warned that it “may not be able to regain profitability in future periods, particularly if [it] incur[s] significant unrealized losses related to [its] digital assets.”

On this news, Strategy’s stock price fell $25.47, or 8.7%, to close at $268.14 per share on April 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 1, 2025, Strategy released its first quarter 2025 financial results, confirming that it had recorded an unrealized fair value loss on digital assets of approximately $5.9 billion due to applying a fair value accounting methodology to Strategy’s bitcoin assets following bitcoin’s depreciation in value during the first quarter of 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company’s bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin’s volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Strategy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

