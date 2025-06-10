MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. on June 18, 2025, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2025 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2025.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic immune responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead asset, AGENT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and critical pulmonary immune collapse. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable tumor- and tissue-specific immune activation with broad potential application. With a scalable, cryopreserved manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies that are accessible, durable, and applicable across a wide range of indications. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

