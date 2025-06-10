Syntiant to Demonstrate Ultra-Low-Power Automotive AI Innovations at AutoSens and InCabin 2025

Multi-Modal, Always-On Security Solutions Bring EV-Level Intelligence to Internal Combustion-Engine Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced it will showcase two of its vehicle sensing technologies at AutoSens and InCabin 2025, June 10-12 at Huntington Place in Detroit (Booth #210).

Syntiant’s multimodal automotive solutions are designed to enhance vehicle safety and user experiences by enabling always-on audio and vision intelligence at the edge, without draining the battery or relying on cloud connectivity.

Live demonstrations will include:

Low-power camera security system . Ideal for applications such as parked vehicle monitoring and fleet management, this AI perimeter security solution keeps dash or external cameras in an ultra-low-power standby mode while continuously monitoring for specific audio or visual cues, such as footsteps, voices or motion near the vehicle. Upon detection, the system instantly activates high-resolution cameras to begin recording at under 200 mW, preserving energy while improving real-time incident capture. In contrast, traditional always-on security systems can draw over 100 watts , limiting them to electric vehicles with large batteries. Syntiant’s solution delivers comparable performance at a fraction of the power, enabling always-on security for virtually any vehicle.





“Enhanced sensing capabilities are essential to meet the demands of smarter vehicles, especially when driving conditions are less than ideal,” said Greg Doll, SVP and GM of Syntiant’s sensors business unit. “By integrating sensors, AI hardware and software, we have developed low-power automotive intelligence that can enable vehicles to be more responsive to their surroundings, and ultimately more useful to drivers and passengers.”

Syntiant’s complete automotive solutions are powered by a combination of its Neural Decision Processors, ML models, sensors and microphones. These technologies power a broad range of intelligent automotive features, including voice and siren detection, blind spot alerts, facial recognition, battery management, in-cabin monitoring and other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). More information about Syntiant’s automotive solutions can be found at https://www.syntiant.com/automotive.

AutoSens and InCabin 2025

OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can register at no cost by visiting https://auto-sens.com/usa/passes/. Partners, including distributors, representatives and design partners, are eligible for a 30% discount, available upon request by emailing info@syntiant.com. To schedule a private demo or meeting with Syntiant (Booth #210), please contact info@syntiant.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

