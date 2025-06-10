Charlotte Sign Company Expands Offerings with New Wide-Format Roland Printer

Charlotte Sign Company Production Floor Charlotte Sign Company is passionate about creating impactful signs for business. Charlotte wide format sign printing Charlotte Lobby Signs

Charlotte Sign Company Invests in Roland DGA's TrueVIS XG-640

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Sign Company has just purchased the new Roland TrueVIS XG-640 wide-format printer to complement their current fleet of wide format printers.

The new Roland wide format printer, was added to Charlotte Sign Company's arsenal of sign printing devices. As part of the company’s business development plan this device was added to offer their Charlotte area customers a complete solution for additional types of printing and marketing needs.

The Roland XG wide format printer allows the Charlotte NC-based company faster turn times for vehicle wraps, decals, signs and display graphics. The need to deliver a new level of productivity and versatility from its Westinghouse Boulevard area facility necessitated the purchase. This new Roland printer is engineered for speed and precision and sets a new benchmark in productivity, enabling Charlotte Sign Company to complete more jobs each day without additional labor. It features dual staggered printheads and high-speed data transfers to deliver 15% faster print speeds than current models — and all without compromising image quality..

To support the expansion Charlotte Sign Company has employed two new full-time members of staff, namely a production manager and a printer operator. The hiring of new staff aligns with the company’s goals to create a positive impact to the local community.

Charlotte Sign Company was founded by Clifford Smith, a signage and vehicle graphics professional with over 30 years of industry experience. Since its inception, Clifford has incrementally expanded his product offerings to include industrial and commercial sign making, flatbed printing and vehicle wraps.

Speaking of the Purchase purchase, Mr. Smith, says: “We already produce an enormous range of wide-format print items in-house such as banners and signage, but there is a huge gap in the local market for a business that can supply everything themselves with complete control over every step".

“This means that we’ll be able to cater to all of our customers, without the need to use multiple suppliers. It will be much more manageable from a procurement standpoint. We are very proud to be able to do everything ourselves which is rare these days.”

The move is part of a wider trend within the signage industry for companies to present themselves as ‘one stop shops’ for branding solutions. The installation expands the scope of Charlotte Sign Company, chiefly known for retail graphics and display services to include trade show displays, lobby signs, window graphics and more.

