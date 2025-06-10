District of Columbia, Georgetown University and National Park Service Announce Agreement to Increase Public Waterfront Access along the Georgetown Waterfront

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia (District), Georgetown University, and the National Park Service announced an agreement regarding the development of property along the Georgetown Waterfront that will complete a decades long effort to realize expanded non-motorized boating activities along the Potomac River in Georgetown, as well as the construction of a Georgetown University Boathouse.

Under the terms of the agreement, Georgetown will donate a parcel of land on the Potomac River to the National Park Service to be added to the boundary of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. This parcel includes an easement along the Capital Crescent Trail, which would be extinguished when the land is donated. This will allow for uninterrupted use of the trail by the public.

In turn, the National Park Service will transfer administrative jurisdiction of two parcels at the base of the Key Bridge to the District for boathouse development. The District will transfer the site to the west of the bridge to Georgetown University for construction of a University boathouse. On the site to the east of the Key Bridge, the District will start the planning process to provide improved public access to the Potomac River, support the use of the Capital Crescent Trail, and connect to the Georgetown Waterfront Park.

“I am proud to lead a city that works hand-in-hand with our partners to bring long-envisioned projects to life,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “This collaborative effort between the District, Georgetown University, and the National Park Service transforms underutilized space along our treasured Potomac River into a beautiful, new boathouse that Georgetown University and the community will enjoy. The new boathouse will be an asset and opportunity for residents, young athletes, and visitors alike as the District embarks on our own planning work to increase and improve public access to the waterfront.”

“A transfer of this nature reflects the careful balance between preserving our nation’s public lands and fostering public access to the Potomac River,” said National Park Service, National Capital Region, Regional Director Jennifer T. Nersesian. “By clearing the path for a long-envisioned boathouse, we’re supporting outdoor recreation and environmental education, and connecting new generations of users to the natural and cultural treasures of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park waterfront.”

Georgetown University will provide year-round public access to the docks of its boathouse, allowing community members access to the Potomac River for kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing, as well as programming to expand access to the sport of rowing among the DC community. This boathouse will also serve as a hub for both the men’s and women’s Georgetown Rowing teams. The space that the teams currently occupy at Thompson’s Boathouse will be freed up for use by other DC-area high school and collegiate teams.

“This collaborative effort, which has been underway for decades, will create a special space for the Georgetown rowing community, and will usher in a new era for public access to the Georgetown waterfront,” said Robert Groves, Interim President, Georgetown University. “We appreciate the ongoing engagement with both the City of Washington DC and the National Park Service, as well as the leadership of Georgetown President Emeritus John J. DeGioia and Mayor Muriel Bowser, as we move to the next stage of this effort.”

Key Bridge Boats will continue to operate, nearby, at a new, to be determined location.

