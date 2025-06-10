Stroup Knives Selected to Forge Official Green Beret Dagger for U.S. Army Special Forces Graduates

Stroup Knives is honored to announce its official partnership with the Green Beret Foundation in producing the Green Beret Dagger.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stroup Knives is honored to announce its official partnership with the Green Beret Foundation in producing the Green Beret Dagger, now the ceremonial blade issued to every U.S. Army Special Forces soldier upon graduation from the Special Forces Qualification Course.This momentous collaboration signifies more than the production of a combat blade—it is a symbol of valor, sacrifice, and excellence. The Green Berets, officially designated the U.S. Army Special Forces, have upheld a legacy of courage and honor since their formation in 1952. From covert operations in Vietnam to today’s global counterterrorism missions, they have served with unmatched resolve under the motto De Oppresso Liber—"To Free the Oppressed."The Green Beret Dagger, presented on behalf of the Green Beret Foundation, will now be issued to each Green Beret upon their induction into the regiment. Forged with American steel, each blade is designed to embody the resilience, strength, and heritage of its bearer. Stroup Knives brings its signature craftsmanship and military-rooted values to this effort, recognizing that creating a weapon of such significance is not merely a task of utility—it is an act of reverence.“This is more than a partnership; it is a tradition that honors every Green Beret, past and present,” said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. “We’re proud to stand with Stroup Knives to ensure each graduate receives a symbol of their sacrifice, commitment, and brotherhood. The dagger represents the strength of our community and our lifelong mission to support these warriors and their families.”This initiative aligns with the Green Beret Foundation’s continued mission to serve all generations of Green Berets and their families. Founded in 2009, the Foundation has since directly assisted over 26,000 Green Berets and their families and invested 84 cents of every dollar raised into programs and services—totaling more than $28 million in direct support to the Regiment and its families. GBF remains committed to addressing both the immediate and long-term needs of Special Forces soldiers and their families, including their transition to civilian life. Stroup Knives is proud to contribute to that mission through a blade that honors service and symbolizes a warrior’s journey.About Stroup Knives Stroup Knives is a special operations veteran-owned American company specializing in high-quality knives for military, tactical, and outdoor use. Every blade is handcrafted with durability, precision, and purpose in mind—trusted by those who live by a code of honor.About the Green Beret FoundationThe Green Beret Foundation provides U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families with emergency, ongoing, and transition support. Since 2009, the Foundation has served the Special Forces community with unwavering dedication, ensuring that no Green Beret fights their battles alone. As a committed nonprofit organization, GBF has earned the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a testament to its dedication and efficacy in supporting Green Berets and their families. GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. Please visit the Green Beret Foundation's website for more information: https://greenberetfoundation.org

