Navicore Solutions Supports Americans Amid Shifting Financial Habits and Growing Uncertainty

MANALAPAN, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s uncertain economic climate, a growing number of Americans are making serious efforts to take control of their finances. A recent national survey shows that over three-quarters of U.S. adults have adjusted their spending habits in response to financial instability. From building emergency savings to avoiding credit card interest, individuals are clearly seeking ways to better manage their money.

While these behavioral changes are promising, navigating personal finances, especially during difficult times, can be overwhelming. Navicore Solutions plays a critical role in providing unbiased, quality personal financial counseling and debt management solutions for consumers looking to improve their financial position. This renewed focus on increasing financial stability stems from consumers’ growing concern about their overall financial well-being, according to the survey.

“We’re seeing more people reach out for help with budgeting, debt repayment, and credit education,” says Mike Leon, Senior Director of Counseling at Navicore Solutions. “Financial stress doesn’t have to be faced alone, working with a certified credit counselor can provide clarity, structure, and peace of mind.”

Navicore Solutions provides services designed to help people regain control of their financial lives. These include:

Clients work one-on-one with a certified counselor to develop a personalized budget that helps them manage income, control expenses, and plan for both short- and long-term financial goals. Debt Management Plans (DMPs): A structured repayment strategy that may lower interest rates, reduce monthly payments, and stop collection calls.

HUD Certified counselors explain options to individuals and families who are looking to purchase a home, or concerned about their ability to make rent or mortgage payment for their current home. Financial Education: Tools and resources that improve long-term financial habits, from saving and investing to understanding student loans and housing costs.





These services are especially helpful for those who feel uncertain or overwhelmed about where to begin.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

