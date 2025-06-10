Creative Nomads Launches New Website and Brand Platform for Leadership Firm 'How to Bridge the Gap'

Creative Nomads Partners with How to Bridge the Gap to Transform Leadership Communication

Northlake, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Nomads, a digital agency serving mission-driven brands, today announced the successful launch of a fully reimagined website and brand platform for How to Bridge the Gap, a leadership and communication firm founded by TEDx speakers and Fortune 500 consultants Jennifer Edwards and Katie McCleary.





The mobile experience needed to be just as powerful, clear, and intuitive as it is on desktop.



The announcement reflects a growing demand for more emotionally intelligent leadership in high-pressure environments. How to Bridge the Gap helps executives, HR teams, and organizational leaders navigate complex conversations, strengthen team dynamics, and reduce workplace friction—using neuroscience-backed strategies tailored for modern decision-making.

Repositioning a Leadership Brand for the Modern Era

The newly launched platform unifies the personal brands of Edwards and McCleary under a single, cohesive identity. Designed and developed by Creative Nomads, the project included strategic messaging, full visual rebranding, and an intuitive website experience built to resonate with corporate audiences and event planners alike.

Key features include:

A brand architecture that balances individual expertise with joint service offerings

Clear user pathways for executives, HR professionals, and booking agents

An embedded keynote video reel and downloadable media kit

Messaging that reflects the serious, research-based tone of the founders’ work while remaining human and approachable

“The previous site didn’t reflect the depth of what Jennifer and Katie offer,” said Jason Rutel, Founder of Creative Nomads. “Our goal was to help them communicate authority without losing their authenticity. This project wasn’t just design—it was identity strategy.”

Early Results and Industry Relevance

Since launch, the website has already begun generating increased attention and inbound booking requests. Both founders report that the new messaging and media presence have improved how they are perceived in initial client conversations—especially among enterprise teams.

“The attention to detail and understanding of our voice was outstanding,” said Jennifer Edwards. “We’re already seeing measurable results in client engagement.”

“Creative Nomads is one of the best firms I’ve worked with in 20 years,” added Katie McCleary. “They gave our ideas structure and form without losing the soul behind our work.”

The relaunch coincides with a broader shift in executive leadership priorities. With communication breakdowns cited as one of the top reasons for team burnout and disengagement, How to Bridge the Gap positions itself as a timely solution for organizations seeking to build more resilient and self-aware cultures.

About How to Bridge the Gap

Founded by Jennifer Edwards and Katie McCleary, How to Bridge the Gap equips leaders with neuroscience-based communication strategies to improve decision-making, reduce friction, and foster trust in high-stakes environments. Their clients include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions.

About Creative Nomads

Creative Nomads is a digital strategy and design firm specializing in branding and website development for purpose-driven organizations. The agency works across sectors to create clarity, credibility, and conversion through high-impact creative.

For press inquiries, interviews, or speaker bookings, please contact:



Jason Rutel

jason@creativenomads.com

https://creativenomads.com









The homepage is designed as a clear, confident entry point that immediately communicates who Jennifer and Katie are, what Bridge the Gap does, and why it matters—without overwhelming the visitor.













