Oakmere Property Partners Launches Exclusive New Investment Opportunity for High Net Worth Investors

LONDON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakmere Property Partners, the residential investment division of Oakmere International Ltd, today announced the launch of a new development-backed investment opportunity aimed at high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors.

Focused on high-demand regions in Greater London and The Home Counties, the initiative offers investors exposure to income-generating residential developments in established and growing communities. The opportunity leverages Oakmere’s vertically integrated development model, with in-house expertise spanning land acquisition, planning, construction, and sales.

“Our strategy is driven by deep market insight, long-term value creation, and disciplined execution,” said Charles Hague, Founder and Managing Director of Oakmere Property Partners. “This launch represents a unique proposition for investors looking for both asset-backed security and market-beating returns.”

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

Oakmere Property Partners prefers to focus on high-yield property investment opportunities, and as such, a good deal of research goes into each and every potential investment. The company prides itself in proper discernment in this aspect, backed by over 50 years of experience in both residential and commercial sectors.

Asset-Backed Structure: Secure capital placement into UK residential real estate with defined exit strategies.

Targeted Returns: Designed to meet the double-digit yield expectations of sophisticated and institutional capital.

Fully Managed: Full-cycle delivery from acquisition through construction and exit managed by an experienced internal team.

Geographic Focus: Developments located in high-demand growth corridors in Greater London and The Home Counties.

This allows us to offer considered, research-led solutions to support long-term wealth creation through property investment.

LEADERSHIP PROFILE

Charles Hague, Founder and Managing Director, brings over 20 years of experience in UK property investment and development. He has led multiple high-performance development projects and specialises in delivering asset-backed structures tailored to institutional-grade expectations.

“What sets us apart is control and alignment,” Hague added in an interview. “We don’t outsource our risk. We handle every stage ourselves, which gives our investors confidence and our developments the consistency that’s missing from much of the market.”

INTERVIEW: CHARLES HAGUE ON THE LAUNCH

Oakmere Property Partners Founder and Managing Director Charles Hague sheds some light on the reasoning behind the launch of the real estate investment program amidst all the financial uncertainty still prevailing over the industry.

Q: Why now?

CH: We’re launching at a time when investors are actively seeking real, inflation-hedged opportunities. UK residential housing—especially in growth regions—offers that. We’ve packaged this opportunity to allow direct access to high-quality projects with strong fundamentals.

Q: What kind of investor is this suited for?

CH: This is best suited to high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutions that want hands-on transparency, asset-backed protection, and consistent performance over speculation.

Q: What are your long-term goals for this platform?

CH: We’re building an institutional-grade offering within a space often dominated by retail-focused schemes. Long-term, we aim to be the go-to partner for residential real estate investment in the UK.

About Oakmere Property Partners

Oakmere Property Partners provides a bespoke, strategic experience tailored to the financial ambitions of those looking to invest in the real estate sector. With over 50 years of combined expertise, the company delivers curated opportunities across the UK market, backed by rigorous analysis, meticulous execution, and end-to-end support. For investors seeking long-term value, measured growth, and complete peace of mind, Oakmere stands as the tried, tested, and trusted partner in property.

