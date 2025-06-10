Sammivik Media Group, Led by Founder Mona Koch Madsen, Launches Animated Series to Address Chronic Health Issues in Greenland

In an innovative leap from healthcare to digital storytelling, Mona Koch Madsen is revolutionizing public health education in Greenland through the power of animation.

Nuuk, Sermersooq , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammivik Media Group, a creative health communication agency based in Nuuk, Greenland, is launching a new animated video series focused on chronic health issues, including hypertension, COPD, medication literacy, and diabetes. Led by founder Mona Koch Madsen, the initiative is being developed in collaboration with the Steno Diabetes Center and aims to make vital health information more accessible through culturally resonant, Greenlandic-language animations designed for broad community impact.





Mona Koch Madsen stands proudly outside Queen Ingrid's Hospital in Nuuk, the cornerstone of healthcare in Greenland, symbolizing a bridge between traditional healthcare and innovative health education through animation.





When Mona Koch Madsen left her role in Greenland’s Ministry of Health to start a creative agency, many asked the same question: Why animation?

Her answer was simple: “Because people deserve to understand. And stories stick.”

With this Mona Koch Madsen emphasizes her belief in the universal right to accessible health information, bridging gaps through storytelling.

With a background as an intensive care nurse and a Master’s in Health Policy Master’s in Health Economics, Policy and Management from Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden, Mona spent years working inside Greenland’s healthcare system. She saw public health campaigns fail — not because the information was wrong, but because the message didn’t reach people in a way they could connect with.

That’s why she founded Sammivik Media Group, a Greenland-based company that turns complex health information into short, clear, and powerful animations. The goal? To make sure that everyone — no matter their age, language, or background — can understand how to take care of themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

Since launching in 2022, Sammivik has created animated videos on important topics like alcohol’s impact on children, youth mental health, childhood eczema, and historical health injustices such as the “Spiralsagen”. Their work has been used by Greenland’s public health sector, schools, universities, and well-known international NGOs and not-for-profits.

Sammivik's unique approach has fostered partnerships with leading educational and health organizations as well as several of Greenland's leading educational institutions. These collaborations have not only amplified the reach of their animations but have also underscored the universal appeal and effectiveness of their storytelling method.

The impact of Sammivik’s animations is evident in the feedback from communities across Greenland. Teachers report increased engagement in health discussions among students, while health professionals note a clearer understanding of complex health issues among patients. “Seeing the change in understanding and the conversations sparked by our animations is truly rewarding,” Mona shares.

Each animation is developed with care — grounded in science, shaped by local culture, and always narrated in Greenlandic with subtitles for accessibility — as well as Danish or English, depending on the targeted audience. “Our animations aren’t just cute videos,” Mona says, “they’re tools for healing, learning, sparking real conversations and really making a difference.”

To witness the transformative power of Sammivik Media Group's animations firsthand, visit their Instagram portfolio @sammivik_media_group. Here, viewers can delve into a visually engaging overview of their projects that showcase their unique ability to simplify complex health topics into understandable and relatable content. The various posts not only highlight their creative talent but also serve as a testament to their commitment to enhancing public health understanding across diverse audiences.

The efficacy and impact of Sammivik's work are best illustrated through the voices of those who have experienced it. Lone Storgaard Hove from Queen Ingrid’s Healthcare Center, the central hospital of Greenland in its capital Nuuk, shares her experience: "It has been a pleasure working with Sammivik. They made the whole process easy to follow and adjust along the way via the internet, and our deliberate focus on the Inuit/Indigenous theme was very well received - especially when we presented the videos at a health conference in Canada. Sammivik understands the importance of cultural insight and succeeds in creating materials that truly make a difference. I can recommend them as a collaboration partner." This and other testimonials underscore the seamless collaboration and the profound impact of Sammivik's culturally resonant animations.

Looking ahead, Sammivik is not resting on its laurels. The creative powerhouse is currently, amongst others, collaborating with Steno Diabetes Center in Nuuk to produce a series of educational animated videos on health issues such as Hypertension, COPD, Medicine, and Diabetes, furthering their mission to demystify complex health topics through accessible and engaging content. The initiative promises to enhance the understanding and management of these conditions, reaffirming Sammivik's commitment to public health education and its innovative approach to making health knowledge accessible to all. For a deeper dive into their transformative work, or to view this upcoming video series once it will be published, visit Sammivik's YouTube channel to explore the animations that are changing the face of health education in Greenland.



Sammivik Media Group also plans to expand its repertoire of health topics and explore additional languages to further inclusivity. Mona’s vision extends beyond the borders of Greenland, aiming to make health education accessible and engaging worldwide. “Our mission is to break down the barriers to health education, one animation at a time,” Mona reflects. Whether it’s a child understanding how eczema works, a teen learning about mental health, or a parent seeing the effects of alcohol through a child’s eyes, Sammivik is helping Greenlanders engage with health in a new way — one story told at a time.

About Mona Koch Madsen

For those intrigued by the visionary mind behind Sammivik Media Group, a deeper dive into Mona Koch Madsen's professional journey is just a click away. Connect and engage with her on LinkedIn here, where her profile not only chronicles her illustrious career from healthcare to animation but also serves as a beacon for innovation in public health communication. It's a unique opportunity to witness how passion and expertise converge to create impactful change.

About Sammivik Media Group

Sammivik is a creative health communication agency based in Nuuk, Greenland. Founded by Mona Koch Madsen in 2022, the company creates custom educational animations that turn complex topics into clear, culturally relevant stories. By combining storytelling, design, and public health expertise, Sammivik brings vital messages to life. Learn more at sammivik.gl.

Media Contact: Media Enquiries - Sammivik Media Group, Nuuk, Greenland - media@sammivik.gl - +299 260341





Outside the Inatsisartut, Greenland's Parliament, Mona Koch Madsen embodies the spirit of advocacy and innovation, bringing forward the message of accessible health information to the heart of Greenlandic governance.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/GfII7weT9Fw

