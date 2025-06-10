Gray Media Names Shalayna Valencia as General Manager of KOSA in Odessa, Texas

ATLANTA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. has named Shalayna Valencia as the next General Manager and Director of Sales for KOSA, the CBS affiliate in Odessa, Texas.







Shalayna is a seasoned leader in the media and digital space, known for her creativity, strategic thinking, and commitment to team development. She began her career as an Account Executive at KWES in Midland/Odessa and has since held key leadership roles, including Market President at Townsquare Media and most recently, Digital Sales Director at Hearst.

With over two decades of experience, Shalayna has built a track record of driving growth, leading high-performing teams, and delivering impactful marketing solutions. Shalayna is also a proud native of Levelland, Texas, and brings small-town values and a big-picture mindset to everything she does.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

