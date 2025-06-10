UTM Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Tourism Education Student Summit

MACAU, June 10 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of tourism professionals. This year, UTM and Melco Resorts & Entertainment co-host the 10th annual Tourism Education Student Summit, scheduled for 10 June at Studio City. This milestone event, themed “Tourism in the Digital Age: Embracing Change and Innovation”, explores the significant role of digital technology in shaping the future of the tourism industry, alongside discussions about other areas of tourism development.

This year’s summit features Dean and Chair Professor Kaye Chon from the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University as the academic keynote speaker, and Mr. Chin Lee, Vice President, Global Information Technology Engagement at Melco Resorts & Entertainment as the industry keynote speaker. UTM extends its sincere appreciation to Melco Resorts & Entertainment for their generous sponsorship of the event.

The summit showcases 45 outstanding student theses and projects at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, covering a wide range of topics including hotel management, event management, cultural heritage, tourism marketing, and technological innovation. This diverse selection highlights the academic rigour and creativity of UTM students.

Additionally, students from other institutes in the Greater Bay Area cities, including the Sun Yat-sen University, Guangdong University of Finance & Economics, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, and Zhuhai College of Science and Technology, are invited to participate.

Dr. Connie Loi, Acting Rector of UTM, remarked on the transformative power of artificial intelligence in the tourism sector, noting that UTM is committed to equipping students with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. She emphasised that by swiftly adapting to changes, UTM aims to future-proof its students, enabling them to harness innovation and lead the way in a digital age.

A panel of academics and industry experts engaged with students during the event, providing insights and feedback on their research. Outstanding papers were recognised with the Best Paper Awards, celebrating exceptional contributions to the field.