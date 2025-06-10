UM Faculty of Health Sciences holds talks on life science for secondary school students

MACAU, June 10 - To promote science education and stimulate an interest in life sciences among the younger generation, the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) held science talks for over 600 secondary school students at the Affiliated School of the University of Macau and Colégio Mateus Ricci.

The talks were delivered by FHS Associate Professors Liu Tzu-Ming and William Chao Chong Hang. They explained complex scientific concepts with real-life examples in an entertaining and easy-to-understand manner. The talks gave the students an early insight into cutting-edge scientific knowledge, sparking their curiosity and interest in the field.

Prof Liu delivered a talk titled ‘The Demon Under Microscope’, in which he explained how bacteria and viruses affect human health, and introduced the tools and methods used to observe the microscopic world. He emphasised that many great scientific discoveries stem from unexpected observations. He encouraged students to stay curious, focused, and diligent in order to unlock the doors to success.

Prof Chao delivered a talk titled ‘Why Do Successful People Do Sports?’, in which he engaged students in thinking about the topic through Q&As. Starting with a discussion on students’ exercise habits, Prof Chao highlighted the important role of exercise in human brain development. He referenced several cutting-edge research findings and pointed out that regular exercise can significantly increase the volume of the hippocampus, thereby slowing down neurodegeneration. Prof Chao encouraged students to make the most of their free time by playing different sports, as this can improve reaction time and memory, which will benefit their learning and future development.

The two talks were well received by the students, who actively participated in the discussion session. The speakers answered students’ questions with real-life examples in a lively manner, making each interaction an opportunity to increase their interest in science.

FHS is committed to science popularisation. The faculty has organised science talks for many years, with the aim of revealing the wonders of health sciences to secondary school students and fostering their interest in related disciplines.