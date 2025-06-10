Spotted Seatrout season to reopen with new management measures
North Carolina’s Spotted Seatrout fishery will reopen to recreational and commercial harvest in joint and coastal waters on July 1, 2025, following a cold stun closure. Upon reopening of the fishery, new management from Amendment 1 to the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan will be implemented.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission adopted the amendment in March 2025. Management changes include:
Recreational
• A 14- to 20-inch slot limit with an allowance for one fish over 26 inches
• A 3-fish individual bag limit
Commercial
• An 11:59 p.m. Friday through 12:01 a.m. Monday commercial harvest closure from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30
• An 11:59 p.m. Friday through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday closure from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31
For specific recreational and commercial regulations, see proclamation FF-22-2025.
Changes to cold stun management include extending the harvest closure by 15 days, through June 30, following a cold stun event.
For more information see the Spotted Seatrout Amendment 1 Information Page.
