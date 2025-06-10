H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse C-Street Addition Recognized as AIA Justice Facilities Review Award Winner

After two decades of effort to preserve and modernize the DC Courts’ Judiciary Square campus, the C Street Addition to the H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse has been recognized as a 2025 AIA Justice Facilities Review Award winner.

The AIA Justice Facilities Review Award recognizes the best in justice facility design. The award jury selected four recipients to be recognized at their Boston ceremony in June.

The C-Street Addition project at DC Courts has been lauded for its expansion of the court system while establishing a more accessible, transparent, and contemporary urban presence. It adds six state-of-the-art courtrooms, 18 associate judges’ chambers, a Chief Judge’s suite, staff offices, a childcare center, administrative support areas, holding spaces, and public space, within a limestone-and-glass extension that complements and enhances the existing building.

“To me, the AIA Justice Facilities Review Award represents national recognition of the DC Courts and the hard work and commitment of so many people who have had a hand in the creation and construction of the C Street Addition project over the past decade,” shared Capital Projects Chief Danielle Reinhold.

The many individuals who helped the C-Street Addition come to fruition include the team members at the Forrester Construction Company, the architects of Beyer Blinder Belle, and those at infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. Skilled artists include the team at The Larry Kirkland studio, as well as Public Art Services Installation Project Manager John Grant and Public Art Services Coordinator Becky Wareing Steele.

“The Addition isn’t just a beautiful space, it enables us to better serve the residents of the District and embodies the DC Courts’ vision of being Open to All, Trusted by All, and providing Justice for All,” Reinhold said.

Certified LEED BD+C Platinum, the C-Street Addition has been acknowledged for its energy-efficiency and use of high-performance landscaping to manage stormwater and create a more welcoming pedestrian experience.

“The design and construction industries have such a critical role in shaping our built environment and it’s important that we acknowledge that role and responsibility to preserve natural resources and be more aware and forward thinking in how our projects impact that,” Reinhold shared. “The sustainable design features of the C Street Addition model so beautifully show how these elements not only preserve resources and reduce our footprint, but they also provide long-term financial benefits to the Courts.”

Congratulations to the many talented individuals who came together to breathe new life into the DC Courts through the C-Street Addition project!

Watch a recap of the September ribbon-cutting ceremony by clicking here.