Berlin-Based Brand THE 3 DROPS Launches Minimalist Vegan Skincare for Men

RADIANT face oil by THE 3 DROPS – minimalist skincare for men, made in Germany. Portrait of Conny Warmuth, founder of THE 3 DROPS, a Berlin-based men’s skincare brand. THE 3 DROPS – Clean, vegan skincare for men who value simplicity and performance.

THE 3 DROPS is the Berlin-born skincare secret men are whispering about – clean, high-performance, vegan, and only available if you know someone in Germany.

We wanted to create skincare that feels honest, effective, and beautifully simple – something that fits into real life, not just a marketing fantasy.” — Conny Warmuth, Founder of THE 3 DROPS

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quiet buzz is building around a new minimalist skincare brand for men, emerging from Berlin’s creative heart: THE 3 DROPS . Designed specifically for male skin over 30, this vegan face oil brand skips complicated routines in favor of pure, reduced formulations – produced sustainably in small batches in Germany.Still a well-kept secret among those who seek something different, THE 3 DROPS is slowly gaining attention. Not from flashy marketing, but from people who’ve had enough of over-promising, overly complex skincare and are now looking for something honest, effective – and refreshingly simple.The brand’s hero product, RADIANT , relies on time-tested botanical ingredients like jojoba, grapeseed, and hemp oil. Instead of chasing trends, it focuses on a balanced blend that helps strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and visibly soften the early signs of aging – all without clogging pores or leaving an oily residue. Free from perfume, synthetic additives, and microplastics, it's also ideal for sensitive or reactive skin.“Men don’t want a dozen different bottles in their bathroom,” says founder Conny Warmuth, a former makeup artist and skin expert for global beauty brands like Estée Lauder and L’Oréal. “What they want is something that simply works, feels good, and gets results – without the noise.”That’s exactly what THE 3 DROPS delivers: high-quality, plant-based skincare that’s designed to be clean, efficient, and effective. With just a few drops, RADIANT nourishes the skin, improves texture, and supports a fresh, healthy appearance. It absorbs quickly, leaves no greasy finish, and can even be used comfortably under facial hair or after shaving – making it an excellent addition to any grooming routine.What sets THE 3 DROPS apart from mainstream skincare is not only its minimalist philosophy but also its radical commitment to transparency and purity. The brand doesn’t use fillers, water, silicones, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. Each bottle is made with only six carefully selected ingredients – all vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced.Currently, THE 3 DROPS is exclusively available in Germany. The company does not offer international shipping at this time, which has added to the product’s allure. Those who want to try it must know someone in Germany who can send it to them – a detail that has made it something of a cult discovery among in-the-know beauty lovers, skincare minimalists, and globally minded consumers.Despite its limited availability, interest is growing steadily across borders. “We receive messages from people in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and beyond – asking where and how they can get RADIANT,” says Conny Warmuth. “But we’ve chosen to stay small for now, with a clear focus on quality, sustainability, and personal relationships. Our customers value that intimacy.”This slow and intentional growth is part of the brand’s DNA. THE 3 DROPS isn’t trying to be everywhere – it’s trying to be meaningful. The brand’s loyal users describe the oil as a daily ritual that feels grounding and confidence-boosting – not just skincare, but self-care in its purest form.Whether you're battling dry patches, irritation, or just want something clean and effective to care for your skin, THE 3 DROPS offers a thoughtful alternative to the typical skincare clutter. It's especially well-suited for men with combination skin, sensitive skin, or those who travel often and want a reliable, lightweight solution.As the international interest grows, so does the question: When will it be available outside Germany? For now, the answer is simple – not yet. But those who manage to get their hands on a bottle know they’ve found something special.Key benefits of THE 3 DROPS RADIANT Face Oil:- deal for men’s skin over 30- Fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula- Supports skin barrier and hydration balance- 100% vegan and cruelty-free- Made in Germany under strict quality standards- Free from perfume, parabens, microplastics, and unnecessary fillers- Suitable for sensitive, dry, and combination skin typesMore information about the brand and its products is available at:Press Contact:Conny WarmuthFounder & CEOTHE 3 DROPS GmbHKolonnenstraße 8, 10827 Berlin, GermanyEmail: info@the3drops.com

