Teen Author Charley Sky Gardner Releases Bold Debut Book for a New Generation of Lovers and Learners

“Is This Love? A Guide to Loving Relationships for Teenagers” Offers Honest, Heartfelt Guidance—Straight From a Teen Who Gets It

Adults are always the ones who write books for teenagers,” says Charley Sky. “But this one is from me, someone who understands, a teenager, who is writing this not just for you but with you.” — Charley Sky Gardner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 16 years old, Charley Sky Gardner is redefining what it means to be wise beyond your years. In her debut book, Is This Love? A Guide to Loving Relationships for Teenagers, From the Reflections of a Teenager, Charley Sky brings heart, honesty, and a refreshing dose of teenage truth to the complicated world of love and relationships.Part memoir, part self-help, and all heart, Is This Love? is a powerful guidebook for teens navigating not just romantic relationships, but also friendships, family bonds, and the most important relationship of all, the one with themselves. With clarity and compassion, Charley Sky shows young people that our outward actions are reflections of our inner worlds. Through storytelling, practical tips, and raw vulnerability, she empowers readers to make conscious choices in how they love and connect.“Adults are always the ones who write books for teenagers,” says Charley Sky. “But this one is from me, someone who understands, a teenager, who is writing this not just for you but with you.”Raised in Los Angeles and now a junior at a prestigious boarding school in New England, Charley Sky is more than an author; she’s an activist, artist, and global thinker. She is a dedicated advocate for youth experiencing homelessness through her work with YAC and the Ignite Food Project in Bali. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Sky weaves cross-cultural insights and emotional intelligence into everything she creates, whether through poetry, painting, or the written word.With Is This Love?, Charley Sky takes her mission one step further: to strengthen human connection and encourage emotional fluency in the next generation. Her voice is raw, relatable, and radically real, reminding us that teens don’t just need advice, they need to be heard.Is This Love? is now available on Amazon About Charley Sky Gardner:Charley Sky Gardner, affectionately known as “Sky,” is a teen author, artist, and activist who is passionate about helping young people understand themselves and each other. Through her writing and advocacy, she promotes self-awareness, empathy, and expansive connection. Is This Love? is her first book. Follow Charley Sky’s journey and buy her book: www.charleysky.com For interviews, media appearances, or review copies, please contact Blair Kapan Venables at blair@blairkaplan.ca.

"Is This Love?" Book...and interview with the author, Charley Sky Gardner

