National Police Federation Releases New Report Calling for Renewed Federal Commitment to Strengthen and Modernize the RCMP

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Police Federation (NPF) released RCMP Facing the Future: Evolution, Integration, Readiness a forward-looking report that outlines a practical and achievable path forward to strengthen Canada’s national police service while preserving the RCMP’s integrated and cost-effective benefits and model. The report was launched at a Parliamentary breakfast earlier today, with various government officials in attendance and engaging in dialogue on the RCMP’s future.

For over a century, the RCMP has been at the heart of public safety, delivering coordinated, full-spectrum policing across federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal jurisdictions as well as Indigenous policing and international supports. Its integrated model is a uniquely Canadian solution to the challenges of vast geography, complex threats, and increasingly diverse communities.

Fifteen years after the Senate’s Toward a Red Serge Revival report addressed concerns about the RCMP’s capacity and sustainability, many of the same issues persist today — not due to a lack of insight or recommendations, but because of limited, inconsistent follow-through by successive governments. Independent reports, commissions, and reviews over nearly two decades have repeatedly outlined practical steps to modernize recruitment, enhance training, improve procurement, and stabilize federal policing, yet political will and sustained investment have often fallen short. The NPF’s new report builds on these long-standing recommendations and highlights thirteen recommendations, offering a clear, actionable path forward for Prime Minister Carney’s government to deliver on the reforms needed to strengthen Canada’s national police service.

“Public safety is not a partisan issue, and it cannot be sustainably delivered when resourcing is reactive, inconsistent, or politicized,” said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation. “We acknowledge and welcome recent commitments by the federal government, including the promise of 1,000 new RCMP Members and an increase to the Cadet Training Allowance, but now we need to see action. The NPF has been advocating for these reforms for years. With a clear roadmap in front of them, this new government has a real opportunity to move from promise to progress and ensure the RCMP is properly equipped to serve Canadians today and into the future.”

Key recommendations include:

Fund Quality Policing: Chronic underfunding could be alleviated by increased resources coupled with targeted reform such as flexible resource allocation within jurisdictions, improved cost recovery mechanisms, streamlined contract management and fenced funding for federal policing.

Chronic underfunding could be alleviated by increased resources coupled with targeted reform such as flexible resource allocation within jurisdictions, improved cost recovery mechanisms, streamlined contract management and fenced funding for federal policing. Recruitment & Training: The RCMP’s recruitment pipeline remains too slow and sequential, losing quality applicants to other police services and does not meet modern policing demands. It must modernize its process and adopt a more agile Canadian Armed Forces-style approach, add differentiated training streams to meet modern policing demands and Cadet training allowances must be increased to remain competitive.

The RCMP’s recruitment pipeline remains too slow and sequential, losing quality applicants to other police services and does not meet modern policing demands. It must modernize its process and adopt a more agile Canadian Armed Forces-style approach, add differentiated training streams to meet modern policing demands and Cadet training allowances must be increased to remain competitive. Equipment Procurement: The federal procurement process is hampered by excessive red tape and unresponsive to the urgent needs of modern policing and drains valuable government resources. Delays in rolling out life-saving equipment, including service pistols, body armour, and body-worn cameras threaten both officer safety and public trust.



We call on the federal government to:

Confirm its commitment to contract policing beyond 2032.

Deliver on their commitment to increase RCMP personnel and increase Cadet Training Allowance.

Bolster federal policing resources and capabilities.

Modernize recruitment, training, and equipment delivery; and support a stronger, more efficient RCMP.

“We have a tried and tested model, dedicated Members, and clear recommendations. What we need now is a government willing to act, so that the RCMP can meet the evolving challenges of modern-day policing.” added Sauvé.

The full report is available at: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2025/06/NPF-Report_RCMP-Facing-the-Future_June-2025.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us:

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Media contact:

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

Media@npf-fpn.com

604-842-6864

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.