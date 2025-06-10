Led by Australians, FundedX Tackles Prop Trading Delays with One-Day Payout Policy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundedX, a proprietary trading firm founded by Australian entrepreneur AJ Mudronja and led by fellow Australian Seamus Synnott as CEO, has introduced a 24-hour payout guarantee for qualified traders. Headquartered in Dubai, the firm is leveraging Australian expertise to bring efficiency and transparency to the global proprietary trading sector.

Tackling Payment Delays with a Transparent Policy

The new policy ensures profits are processed within one business day of a withdrawal request, addressing a widespread concern over delayed earnings. Since 2023, FundedX has issued millions in funded capital through its structured evaluation model.

“Our 24-hour guarantee eliminates uncertainty for traders who rely on timely access to performance income,” said Seamus Synnott, CEO of FundedX. “As an Australian leading an international firm, I see firsthand how reliability and speed are critical for traders everywhere.”

Evaluation Model and Market Alignment

FundedX’s two-phase evaluation model requires traders to meet defined profit targets and drawdown limits. Those who qualify can retain up to 100 percent of their profits without subscription fees or commissions. Withdrawals are processed in multiple currencies via global payment partners.

Australia’s reputation for financial improvement aligns with FundedX’s model. The Australian algorithmic trading market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.2 percent through 2030, driven by demand for high-speed, transparent trading platforms. FundedX’s commitment to rapid payouts reflects these industry dynamics.

Meeting Rising Expectations in a Growing Sector

Between 2020 and 2024, global search interest in proprietary trading rose by 272 percent, highlighting the sector’s rapid expansion. FundedX’s payout guarantee addresses the changing expectations of both retail and professional traders.

“Our goal is to provide a clear, dependable pathway for traders seeking funded accounts,” Synnott added. “With Australian leadership and Dubai’s global reach, FundedX is positioned to meet the demands of a growing market.”

To qualify for the 24-hour payout, traders must complete FundedX’s evaluation process, following risk management protocols and verifying identity. Approved withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, pending compliance checks.

Visit the FundedX website to learn more about the 24-hour payout initiative.

About FundedX

FundedX is a global proprietary trading firm that enables traders to access capital through a two-phase evaluation process. Founded by AJ Mudronja and led by CEO Seamus Synnott, the firm offers funded trading accounts with up to $200,000 and a 100% profit share. With a focus on speed, transparency, and trader empowerment, FundedX has grown to support thousands of users worldwide and continues to expand its presence in key financial markets.

