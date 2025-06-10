Hope California Announces Hope L.A. — A Multicultural Movement of Faith, Compassion, and Unity

Los Angeles, CA , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Los Angeles marks the 120th anniversary of the historic Azusa Street Revival, Hope California is launching a transformative, multicultural, and multilingual initiative designed to bring faith, healing, and tangible hope to every community across Los Angeles County. This historic movement—Hope Los Angeles—will unfold throughout March and April of 2026, culminating in a landmark citywide gathering at the LA Memorial Coliseum on April 11, 2026.





Hope California

A Response to Crisis: There is Hope for Los Angeles

In the wake of the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles, growing homelessness, increased crime and violence, and the many challenges the LA community has faced, Hope California recognized the urgent need to rally the entire state and nation to converge on Los Angeles and bring lasting hope.



In response, respected organizations including Harvest International Ministry, Ekballo Pasadena, Shake the Nations, Mountain Gateway, Lou Engle Ministries, Dream Center, 40 Days of Hope, and many other faith-driven nonprofits and leaders have united under a common mission: to share a message of hope, healing, unity, and practical compassion across every neighborhood in LA County.



With over 9.76 million residents, Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse and influential regions in the world. Hope California is mobilizing movements, churches, ministries, community leaders, and volunteers from across California—and beyond—to converge in Los Angeles and bring the love of God to every neighborhood through intentional service and meaningful outreach. Teams are being mobilized in English, Spanish, Korean, and other languages to ensure every community is reached in a way that speaks to their heart and culture.

Launching the Movement: Hope Los Angeles Convergence Summit

To lay the foundation for this LA county-wide outreach, Hope California will host a Pastors and Leaders Summit on August 2, 2025, at Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena. Thousands of pastors and ministry leaders are expected to gather to pray, connect, and begin collaboratively shaping the strategy for this historic movement.

“In an era when bad news dominates the airwaves and stories of hopelessness abound, Los Angeles is in desperate need of hope,” said Mando Matthews, Director and Founder of Hope California and Ekballo Pasadena. “Almost daily, we hear news of mass shootings, homelessness, poverty, child abuse, racial divisions, addiction, human trafficking, sexual perversion and even natural disasters. But there is hope—His Name is Jesus.”

40 Days of Hope - An Initiative of Prayer, Evangelism, and Compassion

From March 1 to April 9, Hope Los Angeles will launch thousands into 40 Days of Hope- an initiative of prayer, evangelism, and compassion-based outreach across all of Los Angeles County. This campaign will intentionally reflect LA’s diversity, engaging communities in their own languages and cultural expressions.



Hope California is calling on 10,000 evangelists, missionaries and volunteers to serve alongside local pastors and leaders and bring hope to every household, neighborhood and community in the region.

Hope Fest LA - The Grand Finale

The initiative will culminate in Hope Fest LA on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum—a day of unity and breakthrough expected to draw tens of thousands. Attendees will experience powerful moments of worship, inspiring testimonies, baptisms, and healing, with an incredible lineup of renowned speakers and world-class music artists.



“Hope Los Angeles is about meeting people where they are—with the love of God that transcends cultures and generations,” said Pastor Ché Ahn, founder of Harvest International Ministry and Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California. “It’s about declaring that hope is not lost—because Jesus is still moving in our city, our state, our nation, and our world.Together, we can believe for revival, restoration, and reformation—something far greater than we’ve seen before.”

For more information, visit www.hopecalifornia.us. Stay connected and follow the movement on social media @Hope.California.

For Media & Marketing Inquiries:

Promeza Marketing Group

betty@promeza.com

+1 (818) 339-7528

For general information, you may reach Hope California at: info@hopecalifornia.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.