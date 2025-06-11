OITVOIP Wins GTIA’s Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award

Featured from left to right: Peyton Boyd, Sales Manager; Ray Orsini, CEO; and Alex Boyd, Director of Revenue Operations.

This award honors organizations that transform lives and careers through a lasting commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry.

In a world that often feels divided, this recognition is not just an achievement—it is a testament to the impact we create when we prioritize belonging and authenticity in the workplace.” — Alexandria Boyd, Director of Revenue Operations at OITVOIP

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OITVOIP is honored to announce its recognition as the recipient of the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award at the 2025 GTIA Spotlight Awards, held during the GTIA Communities and Councils Forum (CCF) in Chicago, IL. This prestigious award celebrates organizations that go beyond words to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) through sustained action and measurable impact in the technology industry. The Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award honors organizations that:● Advocate for DEI in technology.● Create inclusive workplaces and opportunities that foster innovation.● Drive industry-wide transformation through their commitment to DEI values.“At OITVOIP, DEI is more than an initiative—it is embedded in our culture, our hiring practices, and the way we support our partners and employees,” said Alexandria Boyd, Director of Revenue Operations at OITVOIP, who accepted the award on the company’s behalf. “In a world that often feels divided, this recognition is not just an achievement—it is a testament to the impact we create when we prioritize belonging and authenticity in the workplace.”OITVOIP’s Commitment to Diversity & InclusionDiversity is not just a buzzword at OITVOIP—it is a driving force behind the company’s innovation and success. As a leader in the MSP and telecom industry, OITVOIP actively works to create opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.The company believes that fostering diverse perspectives and an inclusive environment leads to greater creativity, drives meaningful change, and helps shape a more dynamic and forward-thinking industry. OITVOIP continuously invests in initiatives that promote equitable hiring, mentorship opportunities, and leadership development programs to ensure all voices are heard and valued.“We were honored to have Alexandria Boyd represent OITVOIP at this momentous occasion,” said Ray Orsini, CEO. "Diversity is a skill that is required in the modern workplace. DEI is more than just a 'feel good' practice. It's a smart business decision. I'm elated to see so many organizations at the dinner who embrace DEI wholeheartedly."A Thank You to GTIA and the CommunityOITVOIP extends its deepest gratitude to GTIA for this recognition, as well as to its dedicated team, partners, and community members who continue to champion a more inclusive and diverse future in tech.For more information on the GTIA Spotlight Awards, visit their website: GTIA Spotlight | GTIA About OITVOIPOITVOIP is a leading provider of VoIP solutions tailored to MSPs delivering innovative, scalable, and secure communication solutions. With a commitment to excellence, customer success, and industry transformation, OITVOIP continuously strives to create a more inclusive, diverse, and forward-thinking technology landscape.For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.