Attorney General Jackley Urges Congress to Pass Legislation To Stop Abusive Mortgage Data Practices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is co-leading 42 Attorneys General in asking Congress to pass the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025 which would protect Americans from the invasive and deceptive practice of mortgage credit “trigger leads.”

Consumers nationwide have reported receiving unsolicited calls and texts (“trigger leads”) after applying for a mortgage. These communications often stem from the legal but abusive sale of consumer data allowed under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

“Bad actors have exploited the personal data of consumers who apply for a mortgage,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This bill protects consumers from unwanted messages and fraudulent offers.”

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act would restrict trigger lead usage to businesses with a prior relationship with the consumer or those who have received explicit consent. This targeted reform protects privacy while preserving healthy market competition.

Attorney General Jackley is sending the co-leading bipartisan letter to Congressional leadership along with the Attorneys General of Nevada, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Other Attorneys General who have signed the letter are from American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here:

