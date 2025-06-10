Submit Release
Equivu Capital Announces Sale of Atlantic Power Constructors

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equivu Capital (“Equivu”), a South Florida-based private investment firm, today announced the sale of Atlantic Power Constructors (“APC”), a leading provider of electrical replacement, upgrade, and maintenance services, based in Manchester, Maine. William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Atlantic Power Constructors in connection with the transaction.

During Equivu’s investment period beginning in 2023, APC grew revenue by over five times and expanded the business from its original operations in Maine throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

“We are incredibly proud of the expansion and success of APC,” said Sal Calvino, Founder of Equivu. “The team at APC is second to none and we really enjoyed scaling this business with all of them.”

About APC
Atlantic Power Constructors, an electrical infrastructure services company, was formed by industry veterans with a combined more than 100 years of power sector experience. The company provides a full range of power grid solutions across transmission, distribution, and substation infrastructure, in addition to 24/7 storm restoration. For more information, please visit www.useapc.com.

About Equivu Capital
Equivu was founded by Sal Calvino in late 2020 with the idea that the team at Equivu would not only invest in growing businesses but bring a high level of management experience to companies in which Equivu commits its capital. Our mission is to be a visionary partner dedicated to building a strong foundation for success through transparent communication and collaborative efforts. We scale businesses by providing strategic and operational support, fostering entrepreneurial spirit, and promoting equity in every aspect of our work. With a focus on mentoring and leadership, we empower individuals and organizations to evaluate opportunities, optimize efficiency, and achieve lasting growth. Together, we create a structure for progress that is rooted in purpose, open communication, customer satisfaction and a shared commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit www.equivu.com.

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Equivu
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com


