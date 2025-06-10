AMPS Launches TruPrice: Smarter, More Accurate Claim Pricing Technology

PHOENIX, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), a leading healthcare cost savings technology company, has officially launched TruPrice, a proprietary repricing software that redefines how healthcare organizations manage both contract-based and out-of-network claims repricing. TruPrice introduces a smarter, faster, and more precise approach to complex claims repricing, giving payers and plan administrators the tools they need to drive better performance and improve outcomes.

Through intelligent automation and seamless integration, TruPrice delivers a new level of accuracy and efficiency to a market that has long been underserved by traditional repricing models. The software is designed to meet the needs of PPO networks, self-insured employers, health plans, and third-party administrators who want greater control over contract compliance, pricing defensibility, and financial predictability.

“TruPrice represents a major advancement for our partners and the industry,” said Michael Condon, SVP and GM at AMPS. “We’ve engineered a two-part repricing solution that blends speed, precision, and clarity. First, we align with the contract to reprice claims accurately and efficiently. Then, our TruPrice out-of-network technology steps in to capture additional savings—bringing complete, transparent control to every claim.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Unmatched Accuracy: Powered by AMPS’ proprietary software, TruPrice delivers high-quality, reliable results with 99.98 percent pricing accuracy.

Integrated Payment Integrity: Advanced claim validation layered on top of existing contracts to ensure accurate payments, reduce provider abrasion, and enable customizable, defensible pricing.

Fast Turnaround Times: Processes claims in 0.3 days or less and supports rapid implementations, system configurations, and roster updates.

Broad Contract Compatibility: Supports client contracts, network contracts, ASC and professional contracts, health system agreements, and direct-to-employer arrangements.

Integrated Out-of-Network Claim Support: Works in full alignment with AMPS' ClaimInsight and PriceDynamix solutions to ensure consistency and accuracy across both in-network and out-of-network claims.

Works in full alignment with AMPS’ and solutions to ensure consistency and accuracy across both in-network and out-of-network claims. Dedicated Expert Support: A skilled team manages ongoing configuration and provides guidance to ensure contracts are implemented correctly and maintained over time.

Why TruPrice Matters:

Traditional pricing systems often rely on rigid rules and outdated logic that fail to reflect the complexity of modern provider contracts. TruPrice takes a more thoughtful and customized approach. By applying intelligent software logic and asking the right questions upfront, it identifies gaps in current processes and replaces them with clear, compliant pricing outputs that can be trusted.

TruPrice brings together advanced technology and two decades of AMPS’ strong track record in healthcare cost management. It gives healthcare organizations the ability to lower administrative burdens, improve pricing accuracy, and reduce costly errors while supporting the financial health of both the plan and its members.

This launch represents AMPS’ continued investment in modern, flexible solutions that prioritize both performance and member experience. With TruPrice, organizations no longer need to rely on legacy systems that create risk and uncertainty. They now have access to a software platform designed to simplify repricing, strengthen outcomes, and deliver measurable savings.

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions

Founded in 2005, Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) is a diversified healthcare technology company supporting transparent, affordable medical and prescription benefits through proprietary software as a service (SaaS) products and tech-enabled services offered across the healthcare payer and employer markets. The company offers a range of products including prospective payment integrity software, high-dollar medical bill review, claim repricing software, reference-based pricing software and services, and transparent pharmacy benefits management, through its business units: ClaimInsight, PriceDynamix, and Drexi. AMPS serves self-insured employers, health plans, TPAs, and individual market aggregators throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.amps.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Roche, VP Global Marketing

sroche@amps.com

Legal Disclaimer:

