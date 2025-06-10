JCCBI recapped its first six months of activity on the Québec Bridge

QUÉBEC CITY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a media briefing held earlier today in Québec City, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) recapped its first six months of activity regarding the rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge. On November 12, 2024, the retrocession of the Québec Bridge to the federal government was announced, and its management was entrusted to JCCBI. Investments in the order of one billion dollars are planned over the next 25 years. Since this announcement, the JCCBI team has been active on several fronts.

Rehabilitating a century-old asset

As announced in November 2024, JCCBI is developing an asset management plan for the Québec Bridge, beginning with inspections and various studies, to arrive at accurate diagnoses and be able to prepare a detailed rehabilitation plan and prioritize work. The work will mainly aim at as repairing, reinforcing and painting the steel to protect it from corrosion and improve the overall appearance of the bridge, and could eventually target the piers and footings.

In the last few months, JCCBI has awarded a few professional service contracts in asset management, including inspections and load-carrying capacity studies, in addition to work supervision contracts, quality control, and laboratory services. A professional service contract was also awarded for the development of plans and specifications for the reinforcement, cleaning, and painting of the steel structure. A construction contract for steel repair and painting was assigned to JCCBI, enabling the work begun by CN to continue in 2025.

Dedicated team and new offices

JCCBI will be managing this asset from a new office in Québec City. A team of three people will be assigned full-time to the project, and the Project Director was also recruited. This team will carry out all its activities in Québec City, continuously supported by staff members in Montréal, several of whom are already making regular trips to Québec City to learn more about the new asset and to forge ties with the local community.

Participatory approach

To familiarize itself with the greater Québec City area, JCCBI carried out an initial mapping of stakeholders and held meetings with a few key players. JCCBI has also initiated discussions with the representatives of eight First Nations and held several meetings. Communication tools to help follow JCCBI’s activities were also created, including a new section on the corporate website and a newsletter.

Collaboration agreement

JCCBI assumes all responsibilities as the owner of the infrastructure, and to ensure the implementation of the rehabilitation plan for this iconic structure, a three-party agreement is being negotiated with its two partners and users of the Québec Bridge: CN, which remains responsible for the rail corridor, and the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, who is responsible for the road corridor and sidewalk. The purpose of this agreement is to optimize coordination and ensure the completion of all activities and work on the bridge.

“Last November, our team committed to restoring this great structure to its former beauty while extending its service life, and we have made many efforts in this direction over the last few months. A dedicated team has been formed, a Québec office has been set up, several asset management contracts were awarded and are underway, a participatory approach is being rolled out, including meetings with First Nations, plus several communication tools. A three-party collaboration agreement with CN and the Government of Québec is also being negotiated. Finally, a steel repair and painting contract was assigned to JCCBI allowing for work to begin on the bridge as early as 2025. I am very proud of all these achievements, which testify to our firm commitment to fulfilling our mandate of ensuring the sustainability of the Québec Bridge,” said Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer of JCCBI.

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. JCCBI also deconstructed the original Champlain Bridge. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

