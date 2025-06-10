Eastern Cape Provincial Government activates disaster management teams in response to floods and snow

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has deployed disaster management teams across affected areas in response to the severe cold front and associated weather systems that struck the province from Monday, 9 June 2025.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to various areas and are working around the clock to provide critical support to communities impacted by heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Alert Level 6, warning of disruptive snowfall in high-lying regions of the province, potential road closures, flooding, and possible power interruptions.

Several roads have been affected by the heavy rains including R61 from Umthatha to Ngcobo, N2 to Kokstad near Emakhaphetshwini outside Umthatha. Damages have also been reported in homes in the OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Sarahh Baartman Districts and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Rescue teams were dispatched to bolster rescue efforts just along the R61 outside Mthatha where three children were stuck on tree, they have since been rescued.

Reports also indicates that roads such as Wapadsberg Pass along the R61 between Nxuba and Graaff-Reinet have been blanketed in snow, and motorists are being urged to drive with utmost care.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is urging all motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential traveling as well as travelling through flood-prone areas, and immediately report hazards such as downed power lines and road accidents to the nearest authorities. This call to action underscores the province’s commitment to prioritising public safety during this hazardous period.

The Provincial Government's primary objective is to safeguard lives and infrastructure during this extreme weather event. Community members are advised to remain alert, monitor official updates, and strictly follow safety directives.

Premier Mabuyane emphasised that, "Our disaster teams are on high alert and ready to respond wherever assistance is needed. We urge the public to stay cautious and prioritize safety above all else." Premier Mabuyane said. We assure residents that the Provincial

Government is fully mobilised, coordinating closely with local municipalities and Emergency Services to manage the impact of the weather system and support those affected.

