Special Investigating Unit obtains preservation order for Limpopo farm linked to National Lotteries Commission investigation

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the immovable property of Portion 15 of the Farm Zandrivierspoort in Limpopo Province. This action is part of an investigation into the misappropriation of funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), which were intended for the construction of old age homes.

The SIU’s probe into NLC-funded projects uncovered a sophisticated scheme involving the hijacking of legitimate Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), falsified grant applications, and the diversion of funds to private entities and individuals. The investigation focused on three NPOs—Matieni Community Centre, Lethabong Old Age Home, and War Against Rape and Abuse (WAR RNA), which together received more than R66 million under false pretences.

The SIU’s investigation revealed that Matieni Community Centre, a defunct NPO, was fraudulently revived to apply for NLC funding. The original members were unaware of the application, and the individuals listed on the NLC application were not legitimate members.

Lethabong Old Age Home and WAR RNA similarly had their identities misused, with falsified documents and unauthorised individuals submitting applications. Matieni received R23 million from the NLC, of which:

R5.975 million was transferred to the Mbidzo Development Programme, which was linked to Mr. Collin Tshisimba, who has been fingered in other NLC investigations.

R6.2 million was paid to Wa Rothe Construction, and Lethabong received R20 million, with R15 million diverted to Mbidzo’s bank account.

WAR RNA received R20 million, with R5 million transferred to Mbidzo.

Mbidzo, controlled by Mr. Tshisimba, channelled funds to attorneys for the purchase of the Louis Trichardt Farm, Limpopo, registered under Ms. Promise Kharivhe, Mr. Tshisimba’s life partner.

The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence. The order forms part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates