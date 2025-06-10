NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF $1.5 MILLION IN GRANTS TO PROTECT, PRESERVE AND RESTORE LONG ISLAND’S SOUTH SHORE ESTUARY RESERVE

In celebration of World Oceans Month, the New York Department of State today announced the availability of $1.5 million in funding through the South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER) Local Assistance Grants Program. The grants will help communities advance SSER priorities, including improved water quality, shoreline resiliency, habitat health, accessible water-based recreation and tourism, environmental education and economic development. The Program is the first step in the implementation of the $3.5 million SSER Strategic Investment Plan to guide future funding opportunities.

“The South Shore Estuary Reserve is an ecological, recreational and economic gem and it is our ongoing responsibility to preserve and restore it,” Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said. “This program will provide Long Island communities with the resources they need to implement strategies that help create a better quality of life for Long Islanders through clean water, recreational activities and strong economic development opportunities in the tourism industry. We will continue to work with SSER communities and the public and private sectors to create a healthier estuary for present and future generations.”

Funding under the program is available to municipalities, not-for-profits and academic institutions for projects such as design and engineering for coastal resilience projects, with an emphasis on natural and nature-based approaches; stormwater and marine debris management; design and engineering for public access for recreational activities like kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and other water-based recreation. Grants will also help implement educational programs that advance citizen science within the Reserve.

The program also implements the priorities set forth in the SSER Comprehensive Management Plan (CMP), which was updated in 2022 to include improvement of shoreline resiliency. The CMP guides the preservation, protection, restoration and enhancement of the natural resources of the Estuary, while achieving complementary economic and recreational goals.

New York State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Long Island’s success is tied to the strength of the waterways that surround and sustain its communities. This investment reflects New York State’s commitment to protecting the South Shore Estuary Reserve by providing local governments and organizations with the financial assistance necessary to improve water quality, strengthen shoreline resiliency, and expand access to outdoor recreation. These grants will help preserve one of our region’s most valuable natural assets while supporting our environment, economy, and quality of life.”

New York State Senator Siela Bynoe said. “Long Islanders understand the importance of maintaining our waterways, bays, and harbors to ensure the health and prosperity of our communities. The South Shore Estuary plays a vital role in the region’s environment and industry, and this funding will allow us to advance projects to improve water quality, protect wildlife habitats, and promote economic development in waterfront areas like the Village of Freeport.”

New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages said, “Protecting the South Shore Estuary Reserve is critical to the environmental and economic vitality of our region. This funding opportunity will empower local governments, nonprofits, and academic institutions to take concrete steps toward cleaner water, stronger coastal resiliency, and expanded access to Long Island’s natural treasures. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of State for prioritizing this investment—especially during World Oceans Month—and for their continued commitment to protecting our shoreline communities for generations to come.”

New York State Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni said, “The South Shore Estuary is a true ecological treasure. Its waters and habitats support bountiful populations of fish, shellfish and birds; bolstering countless recreational opportunities and economic prosperity. Water quality is a top line issue for Long Island residents, especially along our estuaries recognized by the National Estuary program. This funding is a great first step in implementing the newly adopted South Shore Estuary Reserve Strategic Investment Plan, and will result in real tangible, on-the-ground projects to improve coastal resiliency, water quality and access.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine - “Increasing shoreline resiliency safeguards both vital habitat and property along the south shore in the event of a storm surge,” said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. “I welcome this new funding opportunity to protect, preserve and restore our South Shore Estuary Reserve.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer - “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York Department of State for prioritizing the health and future of Long Island’s South Shore through this critical funding opportunity. These grants will empower local governments like ours to protect and enhance our shoreline, improve water quality, and expand access to recreational resources for our residents."

Executive Director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment Adrienne Esposito, said, “The South Shore Estuary Reserve is an extension of Long Islanders’ backyards that we have worked hard to restore. Local assistance grants will help municipalities and community groups implement solutions for cleaner waters, reduce plastic pollution, revitalize habitat, and increase access for kayaking and paddleboards. Stakeholders have worked collaboratively to update a Comprehensive Management Plan creating a blueprint for restoration. We have solutions for a healthier, cleaner bay, now we can access funding. to move forward with meaningful projects. Thank you to NYS Department of State in putting forward this critically needed grant program.”

The Nature Conservancy’s New York Policy and Strategy Director Jessica Ottney Mahar said, “The Nature Conservancy applauds Governor Hochul and the Department of State for directing $1.5 million from the Environmental Protection Fund into projects that will improve quality of life on Long Island from protecting clean water and healthy fisheries to expanding public access to nature and creating good, local jobs. As stewards of the Bluepoint Bottomlands Preserve, a part of the South Shore Estuary and the largest underwater preserve in New York State, we look forward to continuing to partner with the State to protect this vital resource for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

Applications to solicit funds are due by 4:00 PM on July 25, 2025, and must be submitted through the web-based Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). The CFA portal will be accessible and open for applications on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The minimum award amount is $50,000 and no match is required.

The SSER program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, which Governor Hochul increased from $300 million to $400 million in 2022.

About the South Shore Estuary Reserve Program

The South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER), administered by the New York State Department of State and locally advised by the SSER Council comprised of municipal and stakeholder partners, was established in 1993 through the Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Act, which called for the protection and prudent management of Long Island's South Shore bays and upland areas draining to them. The SSER brings together State and local governments, not-for-profit organizations, academia, local business interests and the public to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, recreational, economic and educational resources of the SSER.

The SSER features vast stretches of sandy beaches, numerous marinas, and abundant parks and nature preserves that provide opportunities to swim, boat, fish, hike, observe wildlife, and relax. This area is home to 1.5 million people, the SSER is an anchor for Long Island's tourism, seafood, and recreation industries. The Reserve extends across the southern portions of Nassau and Suffolk Counties and includes: the City of Long Beach; portions of the Towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven and Southampton; and 28 villages. The SSER program works with numerous public and private partners on Long Island and is guided by the SSER Council, which Secretary of State Mosley chairs.

###