CareGivers of America Announces Opening of New Location to Support Continued Growth and Enhanced Community Services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareGivers of America, a trusted leader in home health care services, is proud to announce the opening of a new, expanded location in Palm Beach Gardens. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional homecare services to individuals and families across South Florida and beyond.The new office, located at 4360 Northlake Blvd Suite 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, will enable CareGivers of America to better serve its clients and support its growing internal staff. As part of this expansion, the company has increased its team of dedicated professionals to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and respond more efficiently to the needs of seniors in Northern Palm Beach County , as well as Martin, Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties. “This move reflects both the growth of our company and our unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality care,” said Cheryl Saragossi, Vice President at CareGivers of America. “We are excited to expand our reach and continue building strong relationships with our clients, partners, and the communities we serve.”With this move, CareGivers of America celebrates several key accomplishments:Staff Expansion: Increased internal staff across departments to support operational efficiency and improve client care services.Strategic Partnership with CareScout: As an inaugural member of CareScout’s Quality Network, the new CareGivers of America office provides services to a broader base of clients utilizing Genworth and John Hancock Long Term Care Insurance.Insurance Network Growth: In a new a strategic partnership with Bankers Life Long-Term Care agents, including exclusive discounted service rates for Bankers Life policyholders, CareGivers of America's goal is to make quality home care more accessible and affordable.Regional Expansion: Extending service areas into Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties, ensures families in these regions now have access to the quality home care services that define the CareGivers of America standard.The new location is fully operational as of November 2024 and clients can expect the same level of personalized care with enhanced resources and accessibility. For more information about services or the new office, please contact CareGivers of America at 561-783-4584 or visit www.caregiversofamerica.com. About CareGivers of AmericaWith 32 years in the Home Care industry, CareGivers of America is a licensed, full-service nurse registry dedicated to helping seniors and individuals with disabilities live independently and with dignity in their own homes. The company is known for its compassionate care, personalized services, and commitment to improving quality of life for all clients.

