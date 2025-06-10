Women in Film & Television (WIFT) South Florida Donates Produced Soundbites to Children’s Harbor

Volunteer, Doug Walker, Angel Silva, Erika Hanchar, Colin, Sabine, Leilah Star, Tyrese Saint-Cyr, Marcela Fernanda, Brand Star Employee, Marcela's mom, Jessica Robles, Brandstar employee behind her, Kat Briceno, Brandstar Employee behind, Yajhayra Maria,

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Support for local nonprofits can take many forms, whether through volunteerism, creative collaboration, or financial contributions. Women in Film & Television Florida (WIFT-FL), South Florida Branch, recently demonstrated this commitment to community by creating a professionally produced 30-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) for Children’s Harbor. This nonprofit organization supports teens in South Florida who have experienced trauma and abuse.

The PSA was developed as part of a hands-on training series offered during WIFT-FL’s monthly meetings, where members received instruction in all aspects of PSA production. This real-world application created impactful PSAs designed to raise awareness about Children’s Harbor’s mission and services, while encouraging broader community engagement.

This collaborative production effort by WIFT-FL members included scriptwriting by Erika Hanchar-Walker, filming at BrandStar Studios, talent services by Talent Direct Agency, and post-production editing by SilverBox Studios. By the conclusion of the training, participants gained the skills to produce professional-quality PSAs that inform, engage, and inspire action in support of nonprofit missions, community causes, and meaningful campaigns.

Founded in 1996, Children's Harbor offers safe housing, specialized care, and life skills support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers. Through community support, donations, and generous outreaches, such as this one, Children's Harbor can continue spreading its message about the impact being made in the lives of teens and their younger siblings in foster care. As a result, this allows the nonprofit to continue strengthening its trauma-informed clinical care and implementation of academic and life skills programs for the teens and families it serves.

"We're beyond grateful to Women in Film & Television South Florida for sharing its resources to help us spread the word about what Children’s Harbor does, and for helping us make a greater impact in South Florida," said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor. "I also want to extend a special thank you to Erika Hanchar-Walker, BrandStar Studios, TDA, and SilverBox Studios for making this project possible and helping us share our message with the public.”

This collaboration reflects a shared mission between both organizations, using their platforms and resources to uplift and help one another. To learn more about WIFT, please visit https://wiftus.org/.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference being made in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.