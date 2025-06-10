Rotary International President-Elect Resigns Before Taking Office, Shaking Global Rotary Community

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Rotary community was shaken Sunday evening by the news that Mário César Martins de Camargo, President-Elect of Rotary International for the 2025–2026 term, has officially resigned from the position before taking office.In a letter addressed to current RI President Stephanie A. Urchick, Camargo cited personal health issues, professional obligations, and family matters as the reasons behind his difficult decision:“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that last night I submitted my resignation letter to the Rotary presidency,” Camargo wrote. “This was not my will, but I was forced to do so for reasons of health, business, and family.”A member of the Rotary Club of Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil and a Rotarian for 45 years, Camargo was selected as president by the Presidential Nominating Committee in August 2023. He was set to become the fourth Brazilian in history to hold Rotary’s highest office, a milestone of deep national pride.Camargo, known for his humility, vision, and authenticity, led with a people-centered approach and a deep commitment to institutional strengthening. His presidential theme, “Unite for Good,” was more than a motto — it was a guiding principle of his leadership style.In a public statement, RI President Stephanie Urchick said, “We deeply appreciate Mário’s 45 years of leadership and service to our organization and the tremendous pride his nomination created among Brazilian Rotary members. I am certain that he will continue to contribute his experience to the growth of Rotary in Brazil and worldwide.”Camargo’s resignation has prompted swift responses from Rotary leaders across the globe. Cesar Luis Scherer, Director-Elect for Zone 23A and a member of the Rotary Club of Marechal Cândido Rondon Beira Lago, who was set to serve alongside Camargo from 2025 to 2027, issued a heartfelt and supportive message: “This weekend was very difficult, as we followed with sadness all the moments leading up to this decision. The choice of Mário and Denise was no accident, and it must be respected,” Scherer said, referencing the couple’s more than four decades of service to Rotary.Another notable voice was that of Evan Burrell, District Governor-Elect in Australia, who expressed both admiration and concern in his response: “Today, our Rotary world feels a little dimmer. Mário wasn’t just a president-elect — he had already become a symbol of ethics, connection, and renewal for the entire organization.”“This isn’t just a press release moment. It’s a wake-up call. While the official reason points to health, family, and business matters (and we respect that deeply), those who know the weight of leadership also know there’s often more behind the curtain.”Despite Camargo’s personal request to avoid public demonstrations, a grassroots online petition has been launched by Rotary volunteers in support of his leadership. Garnering thousands of signatures, the petition openly questions the resignation and calls for transparency and respect for the values Camargo stood for.As the situation continues to unfold — now with increasing movement at the grassroots level — it remains unclear what the broader implications of this resignation may be. Rotary members around the world are watching attentively.Rotary International confirmed the resignation in an official statement published June 9th, noting that the Board of Directors will now convene to determine the process of selecting a new president for the 2025–2026 term.About the Boca Raton Tribune:Founded in January of 2010 by Douglas Heizer and his wife Dini, The Boca Raton Tribune is currently the longest-running print newspaper publication serving the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County community. With over 400 editions, The Boca Raton Tribune has prided itself in being 100 percent community oriented with news that matters to residents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.