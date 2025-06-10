U.S. commercial insurance rates continue downward trend, dropping to 5.3% increase

Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey: Q1 2025

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While U.S. commercial insurance rates demonstrated an increase of 5.3% in the first quarter, the rate continued a downward trajectory compared with the prior two quarters (increases of 5.8% and 5.6%), according to the latest findings from WTW's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compares premiums for policies underwritten during the first quarter of 2025 to those for the same coverage lines in the respective quarter of 2024, demonstrating a year-over-year comparison. Carriers reported an aggregate price increase of 5.3% in the first quarter, down from 6.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Some coverage lines stood out with respect to price change rates in the quarter. Notably, Commercial Auto maintained a double digit increase but lower than prior quarter, while Commercial Property continued a strong downward pricing trend, with just a slight increase for the first quarter, compared to double digit increase a year prior. Additionally, Professional Liability rates displayed a higher increase this quarter but is still relatively low compared to most of the other lines.

Yi Jing, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) at WTW, commented, "In the first quarter, we witnessed some interesting trends. Overall, the continued reduction in rate increases is a positive sign for buyers. However, consistent double-digit rate jumps for areas like Commercial Auto signify continued pricing difficulty in the market. The only other coverage area maintaining double digit rate increases is Excess / Umbrella Liability."

CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in Commercial Property & Casualty insurance (P&C) prices and claims cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of Commercial P&C trends, outlook, and rate predictions can be found in WTW’s Insurance Marketplace Realities series.

About CLIPS

CLIPS data are based on both new and renewal business figures obtained directly from carriers underwriting the business. CLIPS participants represent a cross-section of U.S. P&C insurers that includes many of the top ten commercial lines companies and the top 25 insurance groups in the U.S. This survey compared prices charged on policies written during the first quarter of 2025, with the prices charged for the same coverage during the same quarter of 2024. For this most recent survey, 41 participating insurers representing approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market (excluding state workers compensation funds) contributed data.

