Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods Discusses National Seashell Day with YourUpdateTV

As National Seashell Day and the first day of summer arrive on June 20, Sanibel Island, the Seashell Capital of the World, offers more than sand and sun. It offers a hunt for nature’s jewelry…seashells.

Thanks to the 400 species of shells that can be found along its shores, Sanibel is widely celebrated as the “Seashell Capital of the World.” Sanibel’s dedication to conservation is a defining characteristic, with over 70% of the land deemed preserved land. Combined with no traffic lights, no buildings taller than a palm tree and more than 26 miles of bike trails, the island offers a rare combination of natural beauty and laid-back charm, making it a truly unique destination.

The Bailey-Mathews National Shell Museum & Aquarium , located on Sanibel, is the only accredited museum in the United States devoted solely to every aspect of seashells and mollusks. With a mission to use exceptional collections, aquariums, programs, experiences and science to be the nation’s leading museum in the conservation, preservation, interpretation and celebration of shells, mollusks and their ecosystems. The museum has some 500,000 shells on display and recently opened an aquarium exhibit called “Beyond Shells Living Gallery,” which is home to over 50 species of marine life.

For visitors seeking an authentic, Sanibel shoreline experience, museum educators from the Bailey-Mathews National Shell Museum & Aquarium lead a weekly, guided beach walk on Wednesdays at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa . The tour offers an in-depth look at local shells while providing hands-on exploration and insights into the island’s unique coastal ecosystem, making it a must-do for visitors looking to discover what makes Sanibel so special.

Since 2022, the island has recovered tremendously— featuring new restaurants, boutique hotels and fresh experiences. But the heart of Sanibel remains unchanged: a coastline where the ocean leaves gifts every morning.

An array of new restaurants have recently opened and reopened on Sanibel island including The Blue Giraffe , Gramma Dot’s , Wickies Lighthouse , The Shipyard , Bleu Rendezvous French Bistro and many more . In addition to restaurants, many hotels on Sanibel Island have recently reopened including Sanibel Island Beach Resort and Sundial Beach Resort & Spa . Shalimar Beach Resort will be reopening later this year.

The destination continues to welcome travelers this summer, with more than 80% of rooms open across Fort Myers and its islands, beaches and neighborhoods. The coastal destination is easily accessible with more than 69 direct flight options from major airports including ATL, ORD, LGA, BOS, MSP and more. For Floridians, Fort Myers’ convenient location makes the destination a perfect choice for an in-state, close-to-home summer getaway from cities like Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, St. Petersburg, Orlando and more.

