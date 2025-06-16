Submit Release
Solix Technologies to Co-Host CDOIQ/SolixEmpower Mini-Symposium Featuring Keynote by AI Visionary Tom Davenport

Solix to co-host CDOIQ Mini-Symposium July 14, spotlighting AI, dark data, and agentic workflows with leaders from MIT, JPMorgan, Citi, and more.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a global leader in enterprise data management, is proud to announce its co-hosting of the CDOIQ/SolixEmpower Mini-Symposium, kicking off the 2025 CDOIQ Symposium on Monday, July 14th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA.

The exclusive half-day event will spotlight innovations at the intersection of AI and enterprise data strategy, featuring distinguished leaders from JPMorganChase, Citi, Honeywell, MIT, and more. The agenda is anchored by a keynote address from world-renowned author and researcher Tom Davenport, previewing his forthcoming book:
“The New Science of Customer Relationships: Delivering the One-to-One Promise with AI.”

As a special perk for attendees, early signed copies of the book will be available ahead of its public release in August.

Session Highlights Include:

Panel Discussion: Illuminating Dark Data
With leaders from Citi, USAID, JPMorganChase, and Commonwealth Financial Network

AI-Powered Finance & Agentic Workflows
Featuring experts from Solix, BaHa Mar, Honeywell, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Networking Opportunities
Includes a “Meet and Greet” and post-event dinner conversations with availability for book signings by Tom Davenport

Quote from Solix Executive Chairman John Ottman:
"We're honored to collaborate with CDOIQ to bring together the world’s most forward-thinking data leaders. This pre-symposium event sets the tone for how AI, dark data, and agentic workflows are transforming business outcomes across industries."

Event Details:
CDOIQ/SolixEmpower Mini-Symposium
Date: Monday, July 14, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Kendall Square, 1st floor, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cambridge, MA
Hosted by: Solix Technologies, Inc. and the MIT CDOIQ Program

To learn more and register for the main CDOIQ Symposium, visit: https://cdoiq-2025.org

About Solix Technologies
Solix Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in Enterprise Data Management, providing solutions for data archiving, application retirement, data lake management, and AI-powered governance. Learn more at www.solix.com

Barry Kunst
Solix
