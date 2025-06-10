Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at National Planning Commission Summit, 12 to 13 Jun

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address at the National Planning Commission (NPC) Summit at Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley, on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

The NPC Summit brings together stakeholders from the public sector, private sector, civil society, local communities, labour, academia, youth and women, to reflect on the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030.

Convening under the theme, Charting South Africa’s Future: A Call for Collaborative Long-Term Planning as a Foundation for Equality, Solidarity and Sustainability, the summit aims to extract key lessons to support collaborative long-term planning in the country.

The media is invited to the NPC Summit, which takes place as follows:

Date: 12 June – 13 June 2025

Time: 08:30 (both days)

Venue: Sol Plaatje University, Kimberley

Enquiries:

Litha Mpondwana

Spokesperson to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Dr Zarina Rahman

National Planning Commission

Cell: 082 345 2919

E-mail: Zarina@dpme.gov.za

