Delaware Public Archives Reveals Delaware’s Unusual Treasures in New Digital Exhibit

The Delaware Public Archives invites the public to take a closer look at the quirky, curious, and captivating side of Delaware’s history in its new digital exhibit Unusual Treasures. This engaging collection brings together more than two dozen items that reflect the richness of the First State’s archival holdings.

Far from traditional birth certificates and land deeds, Unusual Treasures showcases records that spark curiosity and conversation—from an 1821 Act for imposing a tax on bachelors, to braille-embossed maps, to a Revolutionary-era privateer’s license to plunder. Each item in the exhibit was hand-selected by Archives staff, who chose their personal favorites from across the collections to highlight the diversity and depth of materials preserved by the agency.

The digital exhibit is on display in the Archives lobby and is accompanied by a free booklet featuring photos and descriptions of these remarkable items. The digital exhibit is on display from June until the end of August. The Unusual Treasures booklet is also available online through the Archives’ website.

