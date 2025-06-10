Hundreds of Global 2SLGBTQI+ Business Leaders and Allies to Convene in Toronto for International Summit

CGLCC’s 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit unites diverse suppliers, corporate leaders, and policymakers to advance equity and inclusive economic growth

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) will host the third annual 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit in Toronto on June 12 and 13, bringing together more than 300 attendees from across Canada and the world—including entrepreneurs, business leaders, certified suppliers, and corporate and government partners. The in-person conference is designed to spark connections and create actionable business opportunities for 2SLGBTQI+ and ally-owned businesses across Canada.

“The 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit is more than just a gathering; it’s a catalyst for economic growth and global collaboration,” said Darrell Schuurman, Co-Founder and CEO of CGLCC. “By connecting hundreds of queer and trans entrepreneurs, corporations, and allies, we’re opening doors to new markets, new investments, fresh ideas, and a more inclusive economy. When everyone has a seat at the table, Canada’s economy thrives.”

Canada is home to over 100,000 2SLGBTQI+ owned businesses that generate over $22 billion in economic activity and employ more than 435,000 people. Despite their economic impact, many businesses still face significant barriers. The 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit is one of CGLCC’s many programs to support queer and trans owned businesses and is Canada’s only 2SLGBTQI+ international business conference.

"The 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit is an important space to share ideas, spark new partnerships, and celebrate the incredible impact of 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. We cannot build the strongest economy in the G7 without your full participation, which is why our government remains committed to breaking down systemic barriers and supporting the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program. Together, we are building a more inclusive, more resilient economy where no one is left on the sidelines," said The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism.

This year, the sold-out event will showcase more than 20 speakers from across Canada on a range of topics including how businesses can drive economic inclusion by increasing diversity in their supply chains, strategies for scaling businesses and navigating international markets, exploring bold ideas and the latest trends in business innovation, and how leading with authenticity, purpose, and resilience can impact business. Keynote speakers include Indigenous activist and storyteller Sarain Fox, Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes, and executive producer Trevor Boris.

The 2SLGBTQI+ Global Business Summit will connect CGLCC members, certified suppliers, corporate and government partners for two days of presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions to bolster inclusivity and innovation in the Canadian business sector, and is held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information about the event schedule, speakers, or CGLCC’s upcoming events, visit CGLCC’s website.

This event has been made possible by the Government of Canada.

About CGLCC

Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) links 2SLGBTQI+ businesses in Canada to the wider business and corporate community. It fosters economic growth by supporting and nurturing 2SLGBTQI+ businesses, entrepreneurs, students and allies, and by helping Canada’s corporate world connect with the 2SLGBTQI+ business community. For more information, visit CGLCC’s website.



