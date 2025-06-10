Disinformation and Misinformation Are Top Concerns in Journalism, According to a New Muck Rack Report

AI Adoption Rises as Facebook Becomes Most Valuable Platform

Miami, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over one-third of journalists identified dis- and misinformation as the most serious issues impacting journalism, according to Muck Rack’s newly released State of Journalism report, which surveyed over 1,500 journalists. Concerns around public trust, funding, political polarization and government interference are also important issues.

AI Adoption in Newsrooms

The use of AI in journalism has rapidly grown, with 77% of journalists saying they now use AI tools in their work. ChatGPT is the most used AI tool by journalists, followed by transcription tools (40%) and Grammarly (35%).

“The definition of a newsroom, and journalism itself, is changing. Journalists are no longer tied to legacy organizations. They’re publishing independently, building audiences and in many cases, monetizing that work,” said cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack, Gregory Galant. “There are still real challenges ahead, but what we’re watching is a key industry shift, one that’s not just reshaping journalism, but how PR pros engage with journalists. And that’s something I’m excited to watch unfold.”

Social Media Use Shifting from X to Facebook, LinkedIn

There is a shift in how journalists value social media. Facebook has surpassed X (formerly Twitter) as the most valuable platform, with 27% of journalists citing it as their top tool compared to 21% for X. LinkedIn also emerged as the platform where journalists focused more of their time over the last year, followed by Instagram (39%) and Bluesky (38%).

While half of journalists quit at least one social platform in the past year, 45% report that social media remains important for promoting their work. Safety concerns are also top of mind, with 58% expressing concern over harassment, reputation risks or personal safety on social platforms.

PR is Still Relevant for Journalism

Eighty-four percent of journalists say at least some of their stories are inspired by PR pitches, but 86% will disregard pitches that aren’t relevant to their beat. The majority of journalists still receive more than five pitches per day, but only 3% say those pitches always align with their coverage.

How Journalists Work

Despite ongoing challenges, most journalists report feeling supported in their roles. Sixty percent say they have the training and tools they need, and over half express cautious optimism about their long-term career paths.

Sixty-two percent of journalists shared that they’ve taken on more tasks this year. Still, most say they have the time to complete work to their standards, and many describe their work as meaningful (67%) and exhausting (47%). More than one-third now self-publish outside of traditional newsrooms, with 61% of those earning income from their independent work. Download the free report here .

Methodology

Muck Rack surveyed 1,890 journalists between April 4 and April 30, 2025. After removing low-quality responses—such as spam, duplicates, and straight-line answers—the final dataset included 1,515 qualified participants. Respondents were primarily based in the United States, with additional representation from the United Kingdom, Canada and India. The estimated margin of error is ±2.5%.

