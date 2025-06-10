World Culture Film Festival Returns to Los Angeles, Celebrating Cinema that Inspires and Uplifts

The festival features films from 60+ countries and appearances by notable guests, including global peace ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art of Living Foundation is proud to announce the return of the World Culture Film Festival (WCFF) to Los Angeles from June 26-29, 2025. Now in its second year, WCFF showcases ‘entertainment that uplifts’ and presents a compelling lineup of films from around the world that elevate the human spirit, create more positivity in society, and celebrate the power of cinema to inspire and unite.The World Culture Film Festival is an initiative of the Art of Living Foundation, founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose vision of a stress-free, violence-free society has impacted over 800 million people in 180+ countries. The festival continues the legacy of the World Culture Festival, a series of global cultural events with over 7 million people in attendance thus far, which most recently took place on the National Mall in 2023 with the support of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and over 1.1 million people in attendance.This year’s highlights include the opening night selection of Rule Breakers, followed by a Q&A with director Bill Guttentag, a featured address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a screening of The Performance with special guests Chet Lowe and Jeremy Piven, and the festival’s closing awards ceremony at the historic Art of Living Foundation venue. The full program is available at worldculturefilmfestival.org “Every five years, we do a World Culture Festival, bringing together people from different cultures and giving a stage to artists from around the world,” said Jatin Chaurasia, festival Executive Producer. “The idea for the World Culture Film Festival is to do something annual in LA—working with directors, producers, and artists to showcase powerful images and powerful cinema that uplifts human consciousness and influences the entire globe.”“It was a resounding success last year, and we look forward to bringing this vibrant event back to Los Angeles,” said Anabelle Munro, Executive Director. “The festival brings together film enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals from around the world, and we’re excited about what this year’s event will showcase.”WCFF TicketsGeneral Admission tickets for in-person or virtual viewing are now available for purchase at: https://worldculturefilmfestival.org/festival/passes About the World Culture Film FestivalThe World Culture Film Festival is a global platform for storytelling that uplifts humanity. Our mission is to showcase films that inspire responsibility, unity, and conscious living. Inspired by Gurudev’s vision, we celebrate diverse stories that connect cultures, ignite hope, and create a more harmonious world. While most festivals celebrate film - the World Culture Film Festival celebrates what film makes possible - cultural dialogue, global connection, and the power of story to move people, industries, and generations.About the Art of Living FoundationOperating in over 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

