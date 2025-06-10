Late Fees Lead to $1,751.54 Finding for Recovery Against Former Dayton Metro Library Fiscal Officer

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $1,751.54 was issued Tuesday against a former fiscal officer for the Dayton Metro Library, who failed to submit federal tax withholdings on time, leading to late fees and penalties.

The finding against Christina Sanders was included in an audit of the library’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors identified penalties paid by the library in two quarters in 2021 as a result of late federal tax filings. The late fees would have been avoided had the payroll withholdings been remitted on time.

Sanders and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

