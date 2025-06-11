KASH & CO Construction Celebrates 2025 Best of Alabama Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where precision, reliability, and coordination are critical to success, KASH & CO Construction is a distinguished leader. This company has recently been recognized with a 2025 Best of Alabama Award. The honor highlights its excellence in commercial construction, design-build services, and project management across Alabama and Tennessee.With more than 30 years of experience, KASH & CO has earned a reputation for delivering complex projects with efficiency and care. From restaurant interiors to large-scale municipal builds, the company manages every phase—development planning, budgeting, permitting, and execution—ensuring timelines and budgets stay on track. Their integrated approach minimizes delays, streamlines communication, and provides clients with a clear path from concept to completion.“Our team takes pride in not only building strong structures, but strong relationships,” says CEO Brian Russell. “This recognition is a testament to the consistency, transparency, and attention to detail that guide every project we take on.”KASH & CO’s work spans both public and private sectors, with a portfolio that includes commercial renovations, new construction, and infrastructure improvements. Their focus on proactive project management and tailored client service has positioned them as a trusted partner across the region. Key services include design-build delivery, subcontractor coordination, municipal project execution, and detailed project budgeting—each managed with clarity and accountability. The firm also specializes in restaurant construction and concrete work, offering clients both technical expertise and logistical oversight from start to finish.As KASH & CO Construction looks to the future, this company remains committed to its founding principle: building with excellence. Earning the 2025 Best of Alabama Award reinforces that commitment—and reflects the trust they’ve built with clients across the region. With a growing client base and a continued investment in team development and innovation, KASH & CO is well-positioned to lead the next chapter of construction in the Southeast.Click here for more information

