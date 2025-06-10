Medication health fraud is a serious public health issue. You can help protect others from medication health fraud by talking with them about it and sharing FDA’s resources with them.

Tips on Talking about Medication Health Fraud

Talk to your friends, family and others about the dangers of medication health fraud. The points below can help guide your conversation.

Many products sold in stores and online claim to help with health issues like erectile dysfunction and weight loss. However, many of the claims these products make are false, misleading or unproven.

These products also may be contaminated with dangerous hidden ingredients, including prescription drug ingredients, banned substances and/or harmful chemicals.

These products are not reviewed or approved by FDA before they are sold to consumers. This means there is no guarantee that they are safe or will work as you expect them to. You may even end up in the hospital if you use them.

Before buying a product for a health issue, disease or condition, talk about it with a health care professional. A health care professional may be able to recommend safer, more effective options.

FDA has found more than 1,000 fraudulent and contaminated products. You can use FDA’s searchable health fraud product database to find these unsafe products. Note that if a product is not on the list, that does not mean it is safe.

Spread the Word

Consider using social media to help spread the word about medication health fraud. Below are sample social media messages:

X: Don’t be influenced by online reviews or ads. Many products, especially those sold for weight loss and sexual enhancements, advertise fake results—and may be contaminated with dangerous ingredients: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eWvG6Yxn_4. @FDA_Drug_Info

Got questions about medication health fraud? FDA has answers! Visit @FDA_Drug_Info's website to learn about fraudulent products sold online and in stores — and how to avoid them: fda.gov/MedHealthFraud

Got questions about medication health fraud? FDA has answers! Visit @FDA_Drug_Info’s website to learn about fraudulent products sold online and in stores — and how to avoid them: fda.gov/MedHealthFraud Facebook: The FDA has found 1,000 + products that make false or unproven claims about their ability to help with weight loss, sexual dysfunction, and other health issues. These fraudulent products can seriously harm YOUR health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eWvG6Yxn_4. @U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA has found 1,000 + products that make false or unproven claims about their ability to help with weight loss, sexual dysfunction, and other health issues. These fraudulent products can seriously harm YOUR health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eWvG6Yxn_4. @U.S. Food and Drug Administration

It's not worth the risk: Many weight loss and sexual enhancement products sold online and in stores are contaminated with dangerous, hidden ingredients—and there is no guarantee they will work. Don't waste your money, and don't risk your health. Learn more at fda.gov/MedHealthFraud. @U.S. Food and Drug Administration LinkedIn: Did you know? The @FDA has identified over 1,000 fraudulent products that make false or unproven claims about their ability to help with health issues. These fraudulent products are also often contaminated with hidden, dangerous ingredients. You can help others become informed consumers by spreading the word about this important public health issue! Share FDA's medication health fraud resources with YOUR network: fda.gov/MedHealthFraud.

Share FDA's Video

Consider sharing FDA’s video PSA about medication health fraud with your social network.

Resources