Your help is needed to alert patients to the dangers of medication health fraud.

Patients may not think to mention their use of nonprescription products or supplements to you, especially if they don’t use them every day. This conversation guide has tips for starting conversations with your patients about these types of products and about medication health fraud.

Start the Conversation

Examples of ways to raise this topic with your patients:

Besides your prescription medications, what other pills, vitamins or supplements do you take?

Are there any other pills or products you use that you haven’t mentioned, such as: Supplements, tea or other products for weight loss, bodybuilding, sexual performance or pain? Supplements or other things to prevent aging, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer or other diseases or conditions?



Actively Listen to Your Patients

Ask your patients questions about the products they are using, and reflect on their feelings and concerns:

Why are you using this product?

What are you hoping to get from this product?

Have you found that it helps?

Have there been any side effects?

Explain Why These Products Should Be Avoided

Clearly explain why these types of products are dangerous:

Many contain hidden ingredients, including prescription medications, banned substances and/or harmful chemicals.

These products are falsely sold as supplements, so they do not have to be tested for safety or to confirm that they contain what they claim.

They can have serious side effects, such as increased risk of hospitalization, liver failure and stroke.

There is no guarantee that they are effective. Many of these products make unproven, false or misleading claims about their ability to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent diseases, conditions and health issues.

Discuss Safer Alternatives

Use shared decision-making to empower your patient with other options. Potential questions include:

Are you open to discussing safer, more effective options for this health concern?

What are your goals for this health issue?

What else have you tried before?

What barriers have you found to meeting your goals?

Use Intentional and Inclusive Language

Your words matter. Avoid judgmental language that could make your patient feel foolish or ashamed for trying nonprescription products for their health problem.

When discussing weight, be mindful to avoid coming across as judgmental about your patient’s weight.

Use less stigmatizing word choices, such as “who have overweight or obesity” instead of “fat,” “excess fat” or “obese.”

When discussing sexual health, avoid using “normal.” Also avoid making assumptions about the patient’s sexual orientation or relationship type.

Consider saying “partner” instead of “girlfriend,” “wife,” or “spouse.”

Point Them to FDA’s Resources

Encourage your patients to visit fda.gov/MedHealthFraud to learn more about this important issue.

They also can search for fraudulent, dangerous products in the health fraud product database.

They also can report unsafe products to FDA.