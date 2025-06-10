MDC and City of Kirksville hold public meeting June 23 in Kirksville

Body

KIRKVSVILLE, Mo. – The City of Kirksville and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invite members of the public to a community meeting June 23 at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office to discuss development plans for Rock Lake Conservation Area. The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m.

This property comprises 275 acres in southern Kirksville. Adjacent to the Northeast Regional Office, this area's name reflects its history with the previous owner, the Rockholds. This area also provides visitors the opportunity to enjoy the 15-acre lake and ongoing prairie restoration efforts.

MDC and the City of Kirksville are still in the early stages of a collaborative effort to provide amenities in an area that currently lacks accessible greenspace. This effort aims to offer a practical and engaging destination for those interested in outdoor recreation and learning about conservation in progress.

MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 South Baltimore Street in Kirksville. To get to Rock Lake Conservation Area from South Baltimore Street, take South Franklin Street 0.1 miles to Shepherd Avenue, then west 0.6 miles to 1st Trail for access. The area is open daily from sunrise to sunset.