President of Ghana Joins Board of Global Center on Adaptation

Rotterdam/Nairobi, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today announced that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, has joined its Board. He joins a distinguished group of global leaders - including Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya and Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands - committed to advancing climate adaptation as an urgent development and economic priority.

President Mahama’s appointment comes as GCA deepens its work across Africa through its flagship Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, which has shaped over $15 billion in adaptation investments in 40 countries. With the opening of its new headquarters in Nairobi this year, GCA continues to scale up local action in agriculture, resilient infrastructure, youth entrepreneurship, and climate finance. As the world transitions from ambition to implementation, GCA Board members like President Mahama will be central in ensuring adaptation is treated not as a cost, but as an engine of growth, equity, and resilience.

Accepting his appointment, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana stated: “ “I am deeply honoured to accept my appointment to the Board of the Global Centre on Adaptation today. Climate change is not a distant threat; it is an urgent crisis that is already undermining Africa’s development and jeopardising our collective future. As I join this esteemed institution, I will amplify the voices of African leaders and communities demanding greater investment in climate adaptation. The world must recognise that adaptation is not a choice but a necessity for our continent, which bears the brunt of climate impacts while contributing the least to its causes. To our development partners: Africa’s adaptation ambitions require your steadfast support. We call for increased financing, technology transfer, and collaborative action to build resilience across our vulnerable nations. The time for pledges has passed; the time for delivery is now. Together, we can safeguard Africa's future and ensure that climate justice becomes a cornerstone of global solidarity."

Commenting on the announcement, Macky Sall, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and Fourth President of Senegal said: “President Mahama’s return to leadership comes at a critical moment for Africa and the world. His deep experience, unwavering commitment to sustainable development, and proven ability to deliver impact on the ground will be a major asset to the GCA Board. Together, we will work to elevate adaptation as an economic and moral imperative, ensuring that Africa’s leadership lights the path toward a more resilient future for all.”

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of GCA, added: “President Mahama exemplifies how bold political leadership and integrated national strategies can accelerate climate adaptation. His holistic approach—combining finance innovation, agricultural resilience, youth engagement, and governance reform—will elevate our Board’s ability to translate global ambition into local impact, especially in Africa.”

With President Mahama’s leadership and the backing of other sitting and former heads of state on its Board, GCA is climate-proofing development across Africa and beyond—anchored by its new presence in Nairobi and a growing global mandate for action.

Alexandra Gee Global Center on Adaptation +447887804594 alex.gee@gca.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.