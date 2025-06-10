Platform9 Showcases the Power of Private Cloud Director at Cisco Live

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platform9, the enterprise private cloud company, today announced that it will be showcasing Private Cloud Director’s integration with Cisco’s Isovalent Enterprise platform this week in booth #1910 at Cisco Live, taking place at the San Diego San Diego Convention Center.

Enterprises with large VMware deployments are migrating to Platform9’s Private Cloud Director because it provides a compelling alternative that is easier to adopt than any other alternative with:

A familiar GUI-based interface for traditional VM management

Support for critical virtualization management capabilities, such as robust cluster management - VM HA, Live Migration and Dynamic Resource Rebalancing

Compatibility with existing storage, server and network environments

The industry’s easiest migration experience with vJailbreak

Platform9’s Private Cloud Director integration with Cisco’s Isovalent Enterprise platform enables seamless communication between VMware and KVM VMs for an easy migration path. Customers can migrate using the same underlying networking fabric and can also continue to run VMs on both VMware and Private Cloud Director with the Cisco Isovalent network fabric extending across both so they can migrate VMs at their own pace.

