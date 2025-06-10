Bitcoin Bull Market is Back — BexBack Offers Double Deposit Bonus, 100x Leverage, and No KYC for Crypto Futures Trading





SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin surges past the $100,000 mark, analysts and investors are forecasting a new bull market filled with high volatility. In this market environment, savvy traders are turning to high-leverage futures trading to maximize profits with smaller capital. Recognizing this shift, BexBack has stepped up its efforts to help traders capitalize on the bull market with powerful promotional offers. The platform now features a 100% deposit bonus , a $50 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage on cryptocurrency futures trading, offering unparalleled opportunities for both new and seasoned investors.

What is 100x Leverage and How Can You Maximize Profit?





100x leverage allows you to control a larger position with a smaller amount of capital. For example, if you have 1 BTC and use 100x leverage, you can control 100 BTC. A small price movement in Bitcoin can lead to significant profits, which is why many experienced traders are turning to high-leverage futures trading on BexBack to amplify their returns in this volatile market.

100% Deposit Bonus: How to Claim and Use It

BexBack is offering a 100% deposit bonus for all users who make a deposit into their trading accounts. This bonus can be used to increase your trading capital. For instance, if you deposit 1 BTC, you will receive an additional 1 BTC as a bonus, effectively doubling your trading funds. However,please note that this bonus can only be used as a margin and cannot be withdrawn directly. If you make a profit by trading with the bonus, these profits can be withdrawn in full.

Why Choose BexBack for Crypto Futures Trading?

100x Leverage: Maximize your trading potential with high leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, XRP, and 50+ other crypto futures contracts.



Maximize your trading potential with high leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, XRP, and 50+ other crypto futures contracts. No KYC Required: Enjoy the freedom of trading without the hassle of identity verification, preserving your privacy.



Enjoy the freedom of trading without the hassle of identity verification, preserving your privacy. Generous Deposit Bonus: Receive a 100% deposit bonus to amplify your trading capital and increase potential profits.



Receive a 100% deposit bonus to amplify your trading capital and increase potential profits. No deposits Fees: Enjoy fee-free deposits, allowing you to maximize your profits without extra costs.



Enjoy fee-free deposits, allowing you to maximize your profits without extra costs. Global Access: BexBack supports users from multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, and Europe, providing 24/7 customer support.



About BexBack

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform headquartered in Singapore with operational offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. It offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and over 50 other cryptocurrency futures contracts. The platform is licensed under the US MSB (Money Services Business) regulations and has built a trusted reputation with more than 500,000 traders worldwide. With zero deposit fees and comprehensive customer support, BexBack is a reliable choice for crypto traders looking for a seamless and secure trading experience.

Join BexBack and Experience Rapid Wealth Accumulation

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! The crypto bull market is heating up, and with 100x leverage , a 100% deposit bonus , and no KYC, BexBack gives you the tools you need to succeed. Take advantage of the promotions and start trading on BexBack today to maximize your potential profits in this volatile market.

Sign up now on BexBack and claim your exclusive bonus. Experience the fast accumulation of wealth with BexBack!





Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02cd6ab1-852a-411f-9b73-6d2bf3af440a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91fde895-de9e-4bbf-a287-941e7e6e81de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c154ab6e-22c3-4f3c-905b-0cefad2b1be1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9722af-274e-4909-9e49-98dd3f7bec67

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97f324a6-d76a-45ad-85d8-d9d0f9723270

Bexback Bexback Bexback Bexback Double the funds Double the funds 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading How to Clalm How to Clalm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.