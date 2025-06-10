Astral Dynamic Networks Selects Palni as Strategic Partner to Advance Next-Gen Communication Products

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astral Dynamic Networks (Astradyne, Inc.), a forward-thinking leader in software-defined communication systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Palni, Inc. via its Strategic Partnership Initiative. This collaboration is designed to accelerate the development and refinement of Astradyne’s next-generation platform, a foundation specifically focused on advancing communication technology through intelligent, software-first products that aim to redefine global interaction, commerce, and connectivity.

This partnership represents an additional step forward in Astradyne’s mission to bring transformative products to market, providing solutions that are not just technologically advanced but purpose-built to impact how people, businesses, and governments connect and operate. Palni was selected for its deep technical expertise and proven ability to scale complex communication technologies. Working closely with Astradyne’s engineering team, Palni will help optimize and expand the capabilities and reach of these products for global impact.

“Together, we aim to push the boundaries of communication technology, enhancing our platform’s capabilities and delivering transformative products to a rapidly evolving world,” said Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of Astradyne. “This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief in the power of strategic collaboration to drive meaningful change.”

“We’re proud to join forces with Astradyne on this ambitious initiative,” said Marty Chintakindi, CEO at Palni Inc. “Our team is excited to contribute to a platform that’s not just about infrastructure but about delivering real-world products that can shape the future of communication and connectivity.”

This collaboration is part of Astradyne’s broader strategy to engage with top-tier partners who can help bring its visionary technologies to market with precision, resilience, and global scalability.

About Astradyne

Astradyne is a visionary technology company pioneering software-first solutions for commerce, communication, and social interaction. With a relentless focus on innovation, Astradyne is developing intelligent systems and products that transform and expand connectivity, interaction, efficiency, and security.

About Palni, Inc.

Palni Inc. is a well-regarded developer of cutting-edge communication technologies, recognized for providing high-performance, scalable solutions with its software development and Gen AI capabilities. Through a collaborative approach and extensive technical expertise, Palni helps partners create the infrastructure and products of the future.

jim.hedberg@astradyne.us (VP Finance) and robert.lettieri@astradyne.us (CFO)

