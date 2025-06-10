DIGITAL continues investments in workforce development solutions and AI adoption training for 3,000 Canadians
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITAL is continuing to support the future of Canada’s workforce by announcing new investments in workforce development solutions and skilling programs for over 3,000 Canadians focused on AI adoption. These new collaborations represent $30 million of new investments in Canadian talent, with $15 million invested by DIGITAL and $15 million spurred from partners.
Since 2018, DIGITAL has put over 18,300 Canadians on career paths with employers looking for skilled talent to grow their companies. Through partnerships with training providers and employers, DIGITAL supports low-cost, rapid skilling programs and partnerships so that graduates are job-ready to lead their organizations through digital transformation. Investments in workforce development ‘CareerTech’ solutions are a strategic expansion of DIGITAL’s work in this area.
CareerTech
DIGITAL’s investments in CareerTech solutions are advancing Canadian workforce development innovation and supporting market adoption of Canadian CareerTech solutions at home and internationally. These solutions will prepare workers to thrive in high-growth careers while also helping companies fill critical positions:
- Advancerite, in collaboration with its partners, will develop Akito: an AI-driven platform for job seekers and employers in the tech sector that is integrated with real-time labour market data, as well as a structured accelerator program for CareerTech companies.
- Ampere, in collaboration with its partners, will develop TalentBridge: an AI-driven platform that connects employers with jobseekers in rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.
- Judy Intelligence, in collaboration with its partners, will develop its AI-driven platform that helps rural employers and communities find, attract and retain talent.
- Knockri, in collaboration with its partners, will develop an AI-driven platform that provides high-quality, individualized non-technical skills assessments at scale to early career professionals on skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving and resilience.
- Lumeto, in collaboration with its partners, will enhance its AI-driven healthcare training platform, InvolveXR, with realistic experiential learning for onboarding training of internationally educated nurses to get them practice-ready faster within the Canadian healthcare system.
- Monark, in collaboration with its partners, will enhance Monark’s AI-driven platform to provide energy sector leaders with instant, data-driven feedback on management and decision-making skills.
- Protexxa, in collaboration with its partners, will develop an AI-powered platform to connect job seekers with cybersecurity roles and offer personalized, dynamic upskilling training.
- Steel River Group, in collaboration with its partners, will develop FibreHide: Threads of Knowledge, an Indigenous-led initiative for Canadian workplaces, job seekers and organizations to access authentic and scalable cultural competency training through a digital learning platform.
- Thrive Career Wellness, in collaboration with its partners, will enhance Thrive’s platform with a new coordinated suite of AI agents to support job seekers, employers and career practitioners by delivering personalized career guidance.
AI Skilling & Adoption
DIGITAL’s investments in AI skilling and adoption programs aim to increase the AI skills of the Canadian workforce and accelerate adoption of AI across sectors that are key to Canada’s economic growth. These new program investments will train 3,000 Canadians:
- Bold New Edge, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver its AI for Decision-makers program to train decision-makers at small-to-medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in manufacturing hubs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec to accelerate AI adoption in Canada’s manufacturing sector.
- Excel Career College, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver its AI in Aquaculture program to promote the usage of AI and digital technologies in aquaculture, and empower Indigenous communities with innovative aquaculture practices.
- Human Feedback Foundation, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver the Responsible AI Adoption for Social Impact (RAISE) program to help non-profit organizations across Canada adopt AI responsibly and effectively.
- The Forum, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver its AI Skills Lab Canada program to support women and non-binary founders and entrepreneurs across Canada to adopt AI into their companies.
- Mila, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver its Indigenous Pathfinders program as Canada’s first AI skilling and adoption initiative exclusively for Indigenous talent.
- Trax, in collaboration with its partners, will train municipal building, fire and planning officials across Canada to leverage AI technologies that streamline permit reviews, improve accuracy and accelerate approvals.
- Unity Health Toronto, in collaboration with its partners, will deliver its Health AI Academy program to train healthcare professionals with essential knowledge and skills to successfully implement new AI technologies.
Quote Bank
“Canadian companies need talent and leadership equipped with the skills, tools and vision to drive growth in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world,” said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. “At DIGITAL, we’re proud to have supported over 18,300 Canadians develop AI and adjacent skills that advance their careers while accelerating the adoption of Canadian AI workforce development solutions.”
"DIGITAL, one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters, is leading the way in fostering a highly adaptable, connected and inclusive workforce that is poised to thrive in the digital age,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By focusing on increasing AI skills and advancing workforce technology solutions, these projects are bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities, ultimately helping Canadian workers and job seekers to succeed in high-growth careers.”
"In times of economic uncertainty, leading in the global AI economy starts at home by empowering Canadians with the tools they need to succeed,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “Through targeted AI skills training, knowledge sharing and professional development, we are opening up new opportunities for Canadians in critical sectors like housing, manufacturing, cybersecurity and health care. These projects are also breaking down barriers by creating pathways for Indigenous communities and under-represented groups. By building a more inclusive and future-ready workforce, we are ensuring Canadians are not only prepared for the future of work but also leading it.”
About DIGITAL
DIGITAL is a national non-profit that grows Canadian companies by accelerating the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian digital technologies and the skilling of Canadian talent with an innovation model led by industry. Through a unique combination of co-investment, cross-industry collaboration, IP creation and digital talent development, DIGITAL has built one of the strongest digital innovation ecosystems in Canada.
DIGITAL is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters.
