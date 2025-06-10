RxLogic Expands Leadership Team to Support Accelerated Growth, Client Engagement and Advancement of its Smart Pharmacy Adjudication Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a premier provider of smart pharmacy claims adjudication solutions, proudly announces the appointment of two senior executives: Paige Zimmer, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Shelia Reed, Executive Vice President, Business Engagement. These strategic leadership roles will drive operational excellence and sustained financial performance across the organization, elevating client experiences and advancing RxLogic’s mission to set a new industry standard for unmatched transparency and access to real-time data in pharmacy claims adjudication.

Lori Daugherty, CEO of RxLogic, shared her excitement over the appointments: “Paige and Shelia bring exceptional leadership that is already shaping our momentum. Paige’s expertise in driving strategic sales growth and Shelia’s focus on business engagement are powerful forces behind our continued expansion and growing market presence. Their deep industry knowledge, client-first mindset and shared vision for advancing our cloud-hosted, web-based claims adjudication platform make them invaluable members of the executive team. Together, they are strengthening our reputation for innovation and enabling smarter, more efficient pharmacy benefit solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Paige Zimmer – Executive Vice President, Business Development

Zimmer’s appointment signals RxLogic’s continued commitment to growth through strategic management, building long-term partnerships and uncovering new market opportunities. With over 20 years of experience in business development, sales and client relations, Zimmer brings deep industry insights and a results-driven mindset. She will drive corporate expansion, ensuring clients benefit from innovative, flexible and highly competitive pharmacy claims adjudication solutions.

Shelia Reed – Executive Vice President, Business Engagement

Reed brings a unique combination of enterprise expertise and entrepreneurial agility, with a strong track record across fintech, health tech and SaaS sectors. In her role, she will lead strategic initiatives across customer experience and sales enablement, focused on driving brand awareness, client acquisition, retention and loyalty. With a deep commitment to integrated, multi-channel engagement, Reed strengthens RxLogic’s consultative approach—enhancing every stage of the client journey and reinforcing the company’s reputation for smart, service-centered solutions.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management for pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, hospice and long-term care organizations, commercial, Part D, workers’ comp, medical lines of business as well as veterinary/pet benefit programs. Offering full-service claim adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart adjudication solutions. Visit www.RxLogic.com.

Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications cchambers@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 21

